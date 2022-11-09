Pokemon Scarlet and Violet starters: Meet Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly

The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet starters were one of the first elements to be revealed about the game, and the critters are the usual Fire, Water, and Grass Types. This trio are taking the lead on the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Pokedex and, annoyingly, their Starter Evolutions are still a mystery. Read on for everything we know about each of them so far.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Starters

(Image credit: Nintendo)

As usual there are three Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Starters to choose from in this duo of games – a Water, a Fire, and a Grass Type.

Sprigatito

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Type: Grass

Category: Grass Cat

Ability: Overgrow

Little Sprigatito is our Grass Type for this generation with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and it's basically a plant cat. Its fur can photosynthesize, and when it kneads like a cat making biscuits it emits a sweet aroma that mesmerizes those around it.

Fuecoco

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Type: Fire

Category: Fire Croc

Ability: Blaze

Fuecoco is our Fire Type Starter and it sounds like he's quite the hungry chap. He converts fire energy from the heat it absorbs through the scales it has on its back and stomach. Fire energy also "leaks" out of the top of its head too, and when it gets excited there are more flames there than normal.

Quaxley

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Type: Water

Category: Duckling Pokemon

Ability: Torrent

Quaxley is our Water-Type Starter for Gen 9 and it's a bit of a weird one. On the surface, it's a cute duck, but then it's described as having a glossy body because of the gel it secretes from its feathers to repel water and grime. Then it's got a quiff on its head that it slicks back using a "rich, moist cream". Ahem. In other news it has strong legs for swimming but also kicking opponents in battle.

Best Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Starter

When it comes to what will be the best Pokemon Scarlet and Violet starter, it's initially going to be down to personal preference whether you're going to choose the duck, the dino, or the kitty.

But, when we've had a chance to play through the game, we'll be able to guide you on which of the trio of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet starters is technically the best for the opening hours of the game.

However, it's going to be a bit different this year as there are three story paths to explore in the game - just one of which being the usual gym and Elite Four narrative. Plus, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's open gym challenge won't include level-scaling, and that sucks.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Starter Evolutions

The Pokemon Company has not officially revealed the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Starter Evolutions, but unfortunately, there have been a few leaks from a player who – somehow – managed to get the game early. One of the main things seen in the leak was the starter evolution for Fuecoco, which you can read about on that link if you want to have slight spoilers.

With just a handful of days until the Pokemon and Scarlet release date, don't expect to see the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet starter evolutions before launch.