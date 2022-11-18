How to unlock Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Koraidon and Miraidon abilities

The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Koraidon and Miraidon's abilities to climb, fly, jump, dash and surf on water are unlocked by beating Titans. Part of the Path of Legends plotline, these abilities are unlocked because each Titan is guarding a Herba Mystica that can be fed to the Koraidon or Miraidon legendaries to unlock new abilities for them. By beating all five Titans and completing the Path of Legends, players can access the full range of abilities for their mount outside of combat, allowing full exploration of the Paldea region. We'll explain in greater detail below how to unlock the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Koraidon and Miraidon new abilities, where to find the Titans, and what each one offers to players.

All Koraidon and Miraidon abilities in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Koraidon and Miraidon legendaries' abilities number five in total, not including the forms they're capable of when you first encounter them. These are the abilities you can find throughout the game as part of the Path of Legends:

Dash (aka sprinting)

Higher Jumps

Surfing on water

Hang Gliding

Climbing on walls

These abilities are so useful that we suggest that the Path of Legends is where to go first in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, but you can check out the attached guide to see what the other two quests have to offer.

How to unlock Koraidon and Miraidon abilities and forms

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

All of Koraidon's and Miraidon's abilities and forms are unlocked via the Path of Legends, Titans and the Herba Mystica, with each Titan guarding a specific ability. Some of these abilities are for convenience (such as sprinting), while others - like surfing on water - are needed to access and unlock new areas. Below we'll cover the basics of how to get all the abilities, and what Titan guards each one. We've also covered type matchups, but for a more comprehensive view, we've also got a Pokemon Scarlet and Violet type chart for you to use here!

How to sprint in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

(Image credit: Nintendo)

You can unlock the sprinting ability by heading to the Stony Cliff Titan, East of the Naranja or Uva Academy, depending on the game you're playing. Exploring this area and reaching the marked area will reveal a giant Klawf, a humongous crab. Head up to it and fight it, first solo, then with Arven. Picking the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet best starters can give you an early edge in this battle!

Suggested level requirement: 13+

Klawf (Rock-type) weaknesses: Water, Grass, Ground, Steel, Fighting

After beating Klawf, Arven will reveal the Sweet Herba Mystica, which unlocks the Dash ability. This allows Koraidon or Miraidon to sprint by holding down the left stick, moving at roughly double the speed. However, if you hit something, Koraidon or Miraidon will be briefly stunned, and if you hit a tree, a wild Pokemon might drop down to attack!

How to surf on water in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

(Image credit: Nintendo)

A classic of the series, to surf your Koraidon or Miraidon through water and cross seas and oceans, players need to defeat the giant Bombirdier, the Open Sky Titan reminiscent of cartoon baby-carrying storks. Bombirdier lives at the top of a mountain on the west side of West Province (Area One), South of the Asado Desert. It'll drop rocks down the only slope to try and dissuade you from approaching, but these can be easily evaded if you're on Koraidon's or Miraidon's back. Once you reach the top, you can fight this oversized heron.

Suggested level requirement: 18+

Bombirdier (Flying/Dark-type) weaknesses: Fairy, Electric, Ice, Rock

The surf ability is exactly what it sounds like - whereas before Koraidon and Miraidon would paddle, panic and be returned to the beach if they tried to go in water, now you can cross it automatically by simply walking into it. Your mount can even jump from on the water, helping you clear cliffs and ledges easily.

How to jump higher in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The ability to jump further in Scarlet and Violet is tied to the Lurking Steel Titan, in the quarries and mines between Zapapico and Levincia in East Province (Area Three). At the marked location you'll find a burrowing Orthworm, the Lurking Steel Titan, a giant tunnelling Pokemon that will try and burrow away between encounters, forcing you to chase it down.

Suggested level requirement: 23+

Orthworm (Steel-type) weaknesses: Fighting, Ground, Fire

Victory reveals the Salty Herba Mystica, which increases the jump power of Koraidon or Miraidon. One of the simpler abilities, pressing the B button for longer results in a bigger jump, taking you further up.

How to glide in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

(Image credit: Nintendo)

To unlock the glide ability for Koraidon and Miraidon, players need to head to the Asado Desert on the West side of Paldea, between Porto Marinada and Cascarrafa. At the point marked you'll find Great Tusk, The Quaking Earth Titan, an altered Donphan that looks like an armoured mammoth. It's a tough fight - we recommend using the power of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Tera types and Terastallizing to take it down.

Suggested level requirement: 28+

Great Tusk (Ground/Fighting-type) weaknesses: Grass, Ice, Water, Fairy, Flying, Psychic

Beat the Great Tusk in both stages of the fight, and Arven will reveal the Sour Herba Mystica, which allows Koraidon and Miraidon to glide. When in the air, whether from jumping or falling, press B to glide, moving horizontally through the air while descending very, very slowly (though the longer you glide, the more you start to arc downwards). It's a good way to move without issue across long distances, leaping from mountains and towers and soaring through the air.

How to climb walls in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

(Image credit: Nintendo)

One of the most comprehensive abilities, climbing walls is earned by conquering the False Dragon Titan - the toughest and hardest of all five. Found in the Northernmost island in Casseroya Lake, in the Northwest side of Paldea. It's a little tricky, but head here and you'll find an island covered in wild Tatsugiri, little multicoloured fish Pokemon. At the very bottom of the island is an orange one - interact with it to get Dondozo, the False Dragon Titan to appear. Once you've beaten it once, head to the bigger island to the South, and interact again with the orange Tatsugiri on the Northern shore to get Dondozo appear again.

Suggested level requirement: 38+

Dondozo (Water-type) weaknesses: Grass, Electric

Dondozo is by far the toughest of the Titans, and the level we've suggested above is a minimum for most players. Not only that, but after fighting that, you'll have to fight the orange Tatsugiri straight away, which turns out to be the real False Dragon Titan.

Suggested level requirement: 38+

Tatsugiri (Water/Dragon-type) weaknesses: Dragon, Fairy

Finally conquer these two, and you'll see the Spicy Herba Mystica, which unlocks Koraidon and Miraidon's power to climb walls and surfaces. While pressed against a wall, press B to have Koraidon or Miraidon cling to it, then use the left stick to move about. You can't climb walls infinitely - eventually you'll drop without a break - but it's a long timer that'll give you more than enough time to reach the ledge you're looking for.

How to fly and fast travel in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Coop (Image credit: Nintendo) Want to play with friends? Our guide on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet coop will show you how!

The ability to fly in Pokemon games - aka, fast travel - isn't connected to Koraidon or Miraidon, but instead is an ability you'll have from the beginning. Areas you've visited before will be marked on your map with a small icon of a wing - select them from the map, and there'll be an option "Fly here", which will take you there automatically after a quick loading screen. You can only do it to places you've been to though, so you'll have to explore everywhere first!

Of course, once all that's cleared, there's more to uncover - why not check out Victory Road and battle all the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gym leaders? Our attached guide not only shows how to beat them, but the best order to do them in, and their weaknesses.