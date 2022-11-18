Where to go first in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet after the Naranja and Uva Academy

Wondering where to go first in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet after the Naranja or Uva Academy treasure hunt begins? We suggest East to the Path of Legends, to follow Arven to the Stony Cliff Titan Pokemon. There's various reasons for doing so that we'll explain below, but doing the Path of Legends early allows you access to helpful new abilities that make it easier to move around the map, and are more of a priority than Gym Leaders or fighting Team Star. Read on to find out more about Where to go first in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet after the Naranja Academy Treasure Hunt begins, and the advantages of the Path of Legends, Victory Road and Starfall Street.

Where to go first in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

(Image credit: NIntendo)

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Terastallization (Image credit: The Pokemon Company) Learn about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Tera types and Terastallizing at our handy guide here!

The best place to go first in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, as mentioned, is through the East gate of Mesagoza towards the Stony Cliff Titan Pokemon. Beating the Titans on the Path of Legends unlocks new abilities for Koraidon and Miraidon, like surfing, climbing and gliding, making getting around the Paldea map a lot easier, so the quicker you do the Titans, the more ease and fun you'll have exploring the region. All these cool powers are laid out in our Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Koraidon and Miraidon abilities here!

If you want a second option, we'd say go after the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gym leaders on Victory Road. The Gyms will give you badges that allow you to catch higher level Pokemon and keep them obedient - without the badges, powerful Pokemon won't obey you, unless you've caught them at a low level and then trained them up. The more badges you have, the more powerful Pokemon you can catch - and if you're interested, you'll get to battle against some of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet best starter evolutions!

The third and final option is Starfall Street, where you fight the leaders of Team Star. These usually reward you with a lot of crafting materials and LP, as well as blocking off certain areas until defeated, but they're not as high a priority as the other two, and can be put off for at least a little while.

Of course, if you're feeling a little overwhelmed, just use some of our Pokemon Scarlet and Violet tips and tricks to find your way forward!