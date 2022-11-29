Where to find the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet False Dragon Titan

The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet False Dragon Titan is found in Casseroya Lake, on the Northeast island, and is triggered by a Tatsugiri Pokemon. This is because the False Dragon Titan is actually a huge Dondozo, and Pokedex entries for both Dondozo and Tatsugiri reveal that the two Pokemon work together to lure in prey - so the solution to the puzzle is to trigger one of the Tatsugiri to prompt the Dondozo Titan to attack. We'll go into more detail below about what you're looking for below, as well as what you can do to prepare for the boss fight with the False Dragon Titan in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet False Dragon Titan location

(Image credit: Nintendo)

To find the False Dragon Titan in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, do the following:

Head to the island marked in the Northeast of Casseroya Lake Head to the Southernmost coastline of that Island Here you'll see an orange Tatsugiri that doesn't move and can't be battled in Let's Go mode Walk up to the Tatsugiri and press A to begin the first fight with the False Dragon Titan

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Kingambit (Image credit: Nintendo) Learn how to get the new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Kingambit here!

It's worth doing this because beating the False Dragon will unlock one of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Koraidon and Miraidon abilities - specifically the ability to climb on surfaces, which is borderline essential if you're going after late-game collectibles like the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Stakes and Shrines.

After beating Dondozo once, you'll have to find it again. This time, head to the biggest island in Casseroya Lake just to the West of you, and go to the North side. On the coastline, staring at the dark stone cliff, you'll find the orange Tatsugiri again. Interact with it once more to start the next stage of the encounter.

False Dragon Titan Dondozo and Tatsugiri weaknesses

(Image credit: Nintendo)

All Titan fights are split into two halves - once where you fight it alone, and another time when you fight it with Arven. However, this particular Titan fight actually has a bonus third encounter where you have to fight the Tatsugiri too (though still with Arven), beginning immediately after you beat Dondozo the second time. Your Pokemon should be level 38 at least, and the two Pokemon have the following weaknesses for you to exploit:

Dondozo (Water-type) weaknesses: Grass, Electric

Tatsugiri (Water/Dragon-type) weaknesses: Dragon, Fairy

Once you've beaten that, just go through a quick cutscene with Arven and you'll have access to the climb ability for your Koraidon or Miraidon respectively.