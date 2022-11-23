The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Kingambit can be evolved from Bisharp by giving it a Leader's Crest and having it battle against other Bisharp. However, getting the Leader's Crest Held Item isn't easily done, and you have to fight very specific Bisharp to do it, not just any you find along the way. We'll explain in more detail how to evolve Bisharp into Kingambit in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet below, as well as the most efficient way to go about it.

How to get Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Kingambit and evolve Bisharp

To get a Kingambit in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and evolve their Bisharp, players need to do the following:

Head to the North Province (Area 2) Pokemon Center in the Northeast of Paldea Look for a Bisharp surrounded by a group of 3-5 Pawniard (not one walking about on its own) Battle the Bisharp and catch it, making sure not to let it faint first The Bisharp you caught should have a Held Item called a Leader's Crest Equip the Leader's Crest on whatever Bisharp you wish to evolve This is the tricky bit - keep searching the Bamboo forests for more Bisharp leading small groups of Pawniard (again, a Bisharp on their own won't help you) When you see a leader Bisharp, have your Bisharp with the Leader Crest battle and defeat it (and don't catch it) Defeat 3 "Leader Bisharp" while having the Leader Crest equipped in this way. Level up your victorious Bisharp in any manner If done correctly, it should evolve into a Kingambit!

It's clearly a complex process, but arguably worth doing - Kingambit is a very powerful Dark/Steel type with good physical stats to boot (though it'll be incredibly weak to Fighting attacks, so be careful!). Once you have it evolved, you can also safely stow the Leader's Crest - it doesn't serve any function other than to trigger evolution, and once that's done, you might as well equip it with an item that'll actually help it in battle going forward.

Alternatively, you might always get lucky and find a Kingambit as a boss in a Raid encounter, which'll give you some wildcard options next time you're considering Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Tera types and Terastallizing.