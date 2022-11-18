Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Type Chart for all strengths and weaknesses

The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Type Chart hasn't changed much from other games in the series as there are no new Types for the duo of new titles. Which means that all the usual Types with their strengths and weaknesses return in Paldea. Each Pokemon has one or two types, but with the new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Terastallize feature, you can sometimes change your Pokemon's type by triggering it.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Type Chart
Every Pokemon Type has strengths and weaknesses. Super effective attacks will cause double the damage, while not very effective attacks will only deal half the damage. Sometimes a type is completely immune to the attacks of another type, so that's also worth bearing in mind too. For example, Ground Type attacks are completely ineffective against Flying Type Pokemon.
If a Pokemon has dual types - like Charizard with its combo Fire / Flying Type - then it gets much more complicated. It doesn't quite take on the strengths and weaknesses of both types if they would cancel each other out.
You can find the full Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Type Chart below, and then individual breakdowns of each Type further down the page.
- 2 = Super Effective
- 0.5 = Not very effective
- 0 = Immune to
Bug type weakness and strength
Super effective against: Grass, Dark, Psychic
Not very effective against: Fairy, Fighting, Flying, Ghost, Poison, Steel
Weak against: Fire, Flying, Rock
Immune to: --
Dark type weakness and strength
Super effective against: Ghost, Psychic
Not very effective against: Dark, Fairy, Steel
Weak against: Bug, Fairy, Fighting
Immune to: Psychic
Dragon Type weakness and strength
Super effective against: Dragon
Not very effective against: Dragon, Electric, Grass
Weak against: Dragon, Fairy, Ice
Immune to: --
Electric type weakness and strength
Super effective against: Flying, Water
Not very effective against: Dragon, Electric, Grass
Weak against: Ground
Immune to: --
Fairy type weakness and strength
Super effective against: Dark, Dragon, Fighting
Not very effective against: Fire, Poison, Steel
Weak against: Poison, Steel
Immune to: Dragon
Fighting type weakness and strength
Super effective against: Dark, Ice, Normal, Rock, Steel
Not very effective against: Bug, Fairy, Flying, Poison, Psychic
Weak against: Fairy, Flying, Psychic
Immune to: --
Fire type weakness and strength
Super effective against: Bug, Grass, Ice, Steel
Not very effective against: Dragon, Fire, Rock, Water
Weak against: Ground, Rock, Water
Immune to: --
Flying type weakness and strength
Super effective against: Bug, Fighting, Grass
Not very effective against: Electric, Rock, Steel
Weak against: Electric, Ice, Rock
Immune to: Ground
Ghost type weakness and strength
Super effective against: Ghost, Psychic
Not very effective against: Dark
Weak against: Dark, Ghost
Immune: Fighting, Normal
Grass type weakness and strength
Super effective against: Ground, Rock, Water
Not very effective against: Bug, Dragon, Fire, Flying, Grass, Poison, Steel
Weak against: Bug, Fire, Flying, Ice, Poison
Immune to: --
Ground type weakness and strength
Super effective against: Electric, Fire, Poison, Rock, Steel
Not very effective against: Bug, Grass
Weak against: Grass, Ice, Water
Immune to: Electric
Ice type weakness and strength
Super effective against: Dragon, Flying, Grass, Ground
Not very effective against: Fire, Ice, Steel, Water
Weak against: Fighting, Fire, Rock, Steel
Immune to: --
Normal type weakness and strength
Super effective against: None
Not very effective: Rock, Steel
Weak against: Fighting
Immune: Ghost
Poison type weakness and strength
Super effective against: Fairy, Grass
Not very effective against: Poison, Ghost, Ground, Rock
Weak against: Ground, Psychic
Immune to: --
Psychic type weakness and strength
Super effective against: Fighting, Poison
Not very effective against: Steel, Psychic
Weak against: Bug, Dark, Ghost
Immune to: --
Rock type weakness and strength
Super effective against: Bug, Fire, Flying, Ice
Not very effective against: Fighting, Ground, Steel
Weak against: Fighting, Grass, Ground, Steel, Water
Immune to: --
Steel type weakness and strength
Super effective against: Fairy, Ice, Rock
Not very effective against: Electric, Fire, Steel, Water
Weak against: Fighting, Fire, Ground
Immune to: Poison
Water type weakness and strength
Super effective against: Fire, Ground, Rock
Not very effective against: Dragon, Grass, Water
Weak against: Electric, Grass
Immune to: --