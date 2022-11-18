Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Type Chart for all strengths and weaknesses

The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Type Chart hasn't changed much from other games in the series as there are no new Types for the duo of new titles. Which means that all the usual Types with their strengths and weaknesses return in Paldea. Each Pokemon has one or two types, but with the new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Terastallize feature, you can sometimes change your Pokemon's type by triggering it.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Type Chart

Every Pokemon Type has strengths and weaknesses. Super effective attacks will cause double the damage, while not very effective attacks will only deal half the damage. Sometimes a type is completely immune to the attacks of another type, so that's also worth bearing in mind too. For example, Ground Type attacks are completely ineffective against Flying Type Pokemon.

If a Pokemon has dual types - like Charizard with its combo Fire / Flying Type - then it gets much more complicated. It doesn't quite take on the strengths and weaknesses of both types if they would cancel each other out.

You can find the full Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Type Chart below, and then individual breakdowns of each Type further down the page.

2 = Super Effective

0.5 = Not very effective

0 = Immune to

Bug type weakness and strength

Super effective against: Grass, Dark, Psychic

Not very effective against: Fairy, Fighting, Flying, Ghost, Poison, Steel

Weak against: Fire, Flying, Rock

Immune to: --

Dark type weakness and strength

Super effective against: Ghost, Psychic

Not very effective against: Dark, Fairy, Steel

Weak against: Bug, Fairy, Fighting

Immune to: Psychic

Dragon Type weakness and strength

Super effective against: Dragon

Not very effective against: Dragon, Electric, Grass

Weak against: Dragon, Fairy, Ice

Immune to: --

Electric type weakness and strength

Super effective against: Flying, Water

Not very effective against: Dragon, Electric, Grass

Weak against: Ground

Immune to: --

Fairy type weakness and strength

Super effective against: Dark, Dragon, Fighting

Not very effective against: Fire, Poison, Steel

Weak against: Poison, Steel

Immune to: Dragon

Fighting type weakness and strength

Super effective against: Dark, Ice, Normal, Rock, Steel

Not very effective against: Bug, Fairy, Flying, Poison, Psychic

Weak against: Fairy, Flying, Psychic

Immune to: --

Fire type weakness and strength

Super effective against: Bug, Grass, Ice, Steel

Not very effective against: Dragon, Fire, Rock, Water

Weak against: Ground, Rock, Water

Immune to: --

Flying type weakness and strength

Super effective against: Bug, Fighting, Grass

Not very effective against: Electric, Rock, Steel

Weak against: Electric, Ice, Rock

Immune to: Ground

Ghost type weakness and strength

Super effective against: Ghost, Psychic

Not very effective against: Dark

Weak against: Dark, Ghost

Immune: Fighting, Normal

Grass type weakness and strength

Super effective against: Ground, Rock, Water

Not very effective against: Bug, Dragon, Fire, Flying, Grass, Poison, Steel

Weak against: Bug, Fire, Flying, Ice, Poison

Immune to: --

Ground type weakness and strength

Super effective against: Electric, Fire, Poison, Rock, Steel

Not very effective against: Bug, Grass

Weak against: Grass, Ice, Water

Immune to: Electric

Ice type weakness and strength

Super effective against: Dragon, Flying, Grass, Ground

Not very effective against: Fire, Ice, Steel, Water

Weak against: Fighting, Fire, Rock, Steel

Immune to: --

Normal type weakness and strength

Super effective against: None

Not very effective: Rock, Steel

Weak against: Fighting

Immune: Ghost

Poison type weakness and strength

Super effective against: Fairy, Grass

Not very effective against: Poison, Ghost, Ground, Rock

Weak against: Ground, Psychic

Immune to: --

Psychic type weakness and strength

Super effective against: Fighting, Poison

Not very effective against: Steel, Psychic

Weak against: Bug, Dark, Ghost

Immune to: --

Rock type weakness and strength

Super effective against: Bug, Fire, Flying, Ice

Not very effective against: Fighting, Ground, Steel

Weak against: Fighting, Grass, Ground, Steel, Water

Immune to: --

Steel type weakness and strength

Super effective against: Fairy, Ice, Rock

Not very effective against: Electric, Fire, Steel, Water

Weak against: Fighting, Fire, Ground

Immune to: Poison

Water type weakness and strength

Super effective against: Fire, Ground, Rock

Not very effective against: Dragon, Grass, Water

Weak against: Electric, Grass

Immune to: --