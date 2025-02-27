Pokemon Legends Z-A brings a "series first": Real-time dodges and commands with action RPG energy that makes the whole thing feel way more like the anime

We've finally been given our first actual look at Pokemon Legends: Z-A , and a glimpse at its battle system shows we're in for quite a change compared to the standard main series fights we're used to.

Footage shown off during today's Pokemon Presents stream shows both Pokemon and their trainers running around during battles, dodging and sending out attacks in real time. Moves now have different ranges and areas of effect, meaning you'll have to carefully issue orders to your 'mons to make sure their attacks land – there'll be no sitting back and patiently waiting turns here.

On Legends: Z-A's official webpage , this is described as a "Pokemon series first," and it's explained: "In previous titles in the Pokemon video game series, Pokemon took action once per turn. In Pokemon Legends: Z‑A, Trainers and their Pokemon will move around in real time during battles, and Pokemon will unleash their moves when their Trainers command them to."

Turn-based combat won't feature in Z-A at all then, it seems. It sounds really interesting, though, as trainers will have to consider "the precise timing for swapping out your Pokemon or using moves, the different lengths of time moves will take to launch, and how big an area the moves will impact."

[UK] Pokémon Legends: Z-A Releases in Late 2025! - YouTube Watch On

If we're not counting spin-offs like PokePark and Pokken Tournament, Pokemon Legends: Arceus already dabbled with the idea of trainers moving around in battles. Aggressive wild Pokemon in Hisui can and will attack you directly if you cross them, meaning a dodge mechanic was a necessity (especially in the boss battles).

Legends: Z-A is obviously going a step further – the freedom of movement is somewhat reminiscent of Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch, where you could switch between your party members and their familiars (basically, monster friends) whenever you wanted, and run around to avoid attacks. We can also see that moves have a cooldown after you've used them – their icons can be seen refilling in the footage in a way that's rather akin to the Xenoblade games.

All in all, the changes make the whole experience look much more like the Pokemon anime series than any main series game we've had so far, with trainers being far more personally involved in the fights and able to strategize on the go. Who knows, perhaps this could become a staple for the franchise in the future? For now though, it's clearly still a while before we can try it out at all, as Legends: Z-A still has no confirmed release date – it's scheduled for some time in late 2025 .

