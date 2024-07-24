Nintendo's new gacha keychains contain real GameCube, N64, and SNES controller parts, giving retro enthusiasts in Japan a surprising source of replacement buttons

Nintendo 's new line of capsule toy keychains in Japan offers much more than meets the eye - you can take the retro-style knickknacks apart for fully functional controller parts.

GameCube, N64, and SNES enthusiasts searching for replacement controller buttons can now look to Nintendo's own vending machine-dispensed keychains rather than searching tirelessly online for parts. As reported by Automaton , the iconic company's new line of "Controller Button Collection" capsule toys boasts keychains containing real analog sticks and buttons - not merely decorative features, but "genuine" controller parts.

Following Nintendo's announcement of the keychains' availability in its Japan-based stores, fans rushed to test whether or not the seemingly cosmetic buttons and sticks could replace parts on real retro controllers - and they can indeed. One person, who bought the keychains "right away," explains in a now-viral post how they "took them apart" and "discovered that the GameCube controller keychain used genuine parts and was compatible."

Their explanation continues: "Although GameCube controllers are no longer being sold, you can get the original analog stick (including the rubber cover and working stick box) from the capsule toy machine." The fan also notes that the keychain's controller parts are apparently manufactured by Bandai Namco , which could mean that Nintendo provided molds for the accurate replicas.

Sadly, the gachapon capsules containing the keychains can only be found in a few Japanese Nintendo stores as of now - but if you're passing through Kyoto, Osaka, or Tokyo any time soon, you may be able to snag some for yourself. Nintendo's original line of retro-themed keychains is still available in Japan, too, but its controller-like buttons are, unfortunately, just cosmetic.

