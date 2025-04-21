One of my favorite retro controllers of all time is now both wireless and will work with the Switch 2

Say what you like about the Sega Saturn, but I'm thrilled that Retro-Bit has recreated the controller. Not only has the accessory maker made something that looks like one of my favorite gamepads of all time, but it has even added wireless connectivity and thumb sticks so that it'll work with both the OG retro console and even the Switch 2.

Dubbed the Retro-Bit Sega Saturn Pro, the six-button gamepad serves as a modern Switch controller and is compatible with your original system. It comes with a 2.4GHz USB dongle and a separate adapter for the 90s console's port, so you won't have to worry about using any weird gadgets for compatibility.

It'll even work with your PC library too, and while I wouldn't recommend trying to complete Cyberpunk 2077 using something designed for button bashing in X-Men vs. Street Fighter, it feels wonderfully authentic being able to play remakes like the Tomb Raider Trilogy and Croc Legend of the Gobbos using a Saturn controller.

This wireless controller is inspired by the six button pad that came with the original white Japanese Sega Saturn, and not only is it pretty to look at, but it'll provide you with a travel-friendly set of buttons that'll work with the OG system and new consoles like the Switch 2.

Released between 1994 and 1995, the original Sega Saturn was supposed to be a fierce OG PlayStation rival. As you may have guessed, seeing as we're not all playing on a sequel or the Dreamcast 5 Pro right now, things didn't really pan out that way for the company, but I still have a lot of love for the system that sparked the "beginning of the end."

Specifically, I adore its six button gamepad that came packaged with every console. The Sega Saturn, in many ways, lived in the shadow of the Genesis / Mega Drive, but it's controller is the one thing I'm glad was carried across generations. Its disc-shaped d-pad still to this day feels phenomenal when playing fighting games like Street Fighter 2, and its buttons follow arcade sensibilities that work just as well in contemporary adventures.

The thing I love about the new Retro-Bit Sega Saturn Pro is that is follows that specific formula close enough while trying to maintain modern day functionality. The pad is slightly larger than the original, and it's certainly whiter than my Japanese console controller since it has yellowed a bit over time. But, the rest of the package is fairly faithful to the original concept despite hitting plenty of modern beats.

The devil is in the details with Retro-Bit's pad, and if you look closely, you'll see that it it's committed to being a Sega Saturn and Switch controller. Just like the OG, this gamepad has engraved media symbols above it's face buttons and bumpers, which ties into the the original system's video CD features. A pretty niche inclusion, but one that signifies it's designed to work fully with the old hardware.

At the same time, it has new-fangled Home and Select buttons bang in the center that will bridge the modern navigation gap on everything from the Switch to your Steam-powered PC. Of course, the real cuckoo in the nest that might upset retro purists is the two small thumb sticks at the button, and while I'm not the biggest fan of their size, they're going to help this pad work as either a player 2 controller or a travel-friendly option.

Being a massive retro nerd, I've been testing the Retro-Bit Saturn Pad with the original Sega console and practically every other system I own. The pad is incredibly easy to sync up using both dongles, and that alone means I've been reaching for it more. I'll admit that the big disc D-pad isn't ideal for every game out there, but I've been playing a bunch of Mario Kart using the pad and discovered that I prefer it to using analogue sticks.

My Retro-Bit Sega Saturn PRO testing is still ongoing, but I can already say that this controller is worth picking up. It's flatter design means it's going to travel really well, the white Japanese version specifically is just as gorgeous to look at as the original, and it's got all the buttons you could need for playing new games too. While I'll need to wait till June 5 to pair it with my Switch 2 pre-order, I can already see myself playing Mario Kart World specifically with this pad rather than reaching for a Pro Controller.

