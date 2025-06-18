Modders are already working on Switch 2 Joy-Con adapters, and I'm hyped to use old gamepads in handheld mode

I'm loving the new magnetic Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con so far, but the fact that I can't use my old handheld gamepads is deeply upsetting. Thankfully, the community is already hard at work, and it turns out all you really need is a 3D printer and a can-do attitude.

To clarify, the original Joy-Con will work with the Switch 2 wirelessly; it's just that the old rail system doesn't work with the new gaming handheld. I am hopeful that a third-party solution will emerge that allows you to attach and charge the last-gen Switch controllers, but until then, we have modders like JaimetheBR0 at Printables working on a DIY 3D-printed solution.

Dubbed the Switch 2 Joycon Adapter V3, the project consists of a simple plastic bracket that features a rail slot on one side and space for magnets on the other. The print is designed to let you use old Joy-Con with the console in a "pseudo-handheld mode," as you won't be able to charge your gamepads or use a physical connection.

Effectively, the Joy-Con adapter will mount your original pads to the Switch 2 in a way that makes sense for handheld play. Keep in mind the OG gamepads are slightly smaller, but the bracket takes this into account by positioning the buttons and sticks further up and filling in space at the bottom with plastic.

The project is very much a work in progress, but I'm incredibly impressed with how fast it has emerged. The creator has been seemingly borrowing a friend's Switch 2 to make changes to aspects like dimensions and exact positioning for the magnet holes, and it appears that they started work on the adapter before the handheld's release.

I want to pay tribute to the community at large too, as players with access to a 3D printer have been providing feedback on the Switch 2 Joycon Adapter over the past couple of weeks. Originally, there were issues with magnet hole alignment and the exact fit, but V3 resolves those quirks and looks like a fairly robust way to attach your old Joy-Con.

Some of you out there might be wondering why you'd even want to use the original Joy-Con with the Switch 2. I mean, not only are they more prone to stick drift than most other gamepads, but they're smaller than the new versions. Well, for me personally, it's largely about aesthetics, as I'm already missing using different colored controllers to give my handheld some flair.

If you picked up the OG console at launch, chances are you've got more than a few Switch controllers knocking around. Unless you're planning to use the 2017 portable as a secondary device, you might end up firing the spare pads into a doom drawer when you're not holding big multiplayer Mario Kart sessions.

The above bracket means that all those wonderful, unique gamepads you've picked up over the years can still serve a purpose, but it could also give you a reason to buy new Joy-Con sets, too. I've been eyeing up the pastel Purple and Green set for months now, and while I'd previously put off grabbing them because of the Switch 2, I might grab them for $73 at Amazon rather than splashing out $94.99 on visually boring newcomers.

While I'll be trying out the bracket with my Zelda: Skyward Sword Joy-Con on Switch 2 (still available for $129.99, FIY) when I get access to a 3D printer, the project will also help you use chonkier gamepads with the handheld. If you opt for the version without the support lip at the bottom, you should be able to snap on options like the Hori Split Pad Pro. That's a huge win for those of you who prefer thicker portables like the Steam Deck OLED, as it's going to add a lot more ergonomic bulk and premium perks like back buttons.

It's early days for this project, and I am admittedly still holding out for a full-featured third-party solution. But, without custom efforts like this 3D printed Joy-Con adapter, we'd have virtually no way of using older controllers in handheld mode, and I'm extremely proud of the community for working hard on a solution this soon after launch.

Now all we need is someone to fix Nintendo's big Switch 2 dock compatibility problem. No, I won't stop going on about it, not at least until there's a more travel-friendly docking station out there.

