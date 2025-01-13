Helldivers 2 creative director says the studio "shouldn't" have final say on the movie as "we are not Hollywood people," but it still sounds like it'll be involved in some capacity

The Helldivers 2 movie is a real thing that's actually happening , and the game's creative director Johan Pilestedt has finally weighed in on whether or not the team at Arrowhead Game Studios will be involved in its creation, even if he's being admittedly vague about it.

On Twitter, one loyal Helldiver directly asks Pilestedt if the dev team is involved "to ensure the [film] stays faithful to the games," to which the studio's chief creative officer admits he's "been dodging this question" up until now. Even now, he doesn't appear to have a totally concrete answer for us: "The short answer is yes. The long answer is that we'll see."

So, what does that mean? Based on the rest of his reply, it sounds like the devs might have some involvement, but ultimately not so much that they'd be able to have the "final say" on big decisions. "We are not Hollywood people, and we don't know what it takes to make a movie," he explains. "And therefore we don't, and shouldn't, have final say."

With that in mind, it doesn't sound like Arrowhead itself will necessarily be able to dig its heels in to make sure the movie stays faithful to its source material, as the fan who asked the question in the first place was hoping. Of course, this might not be a problem in the first place, but right now details are so light on the ground that it's impossible to know.

For now, all we do know is that it's happening, and that it's a collaboration between Sony Pictures and Sony Productions. As for the plot, cast, release date, or literally anything else, that's all a mystery. Who knows, perhaps it could even include the legendary fight to liberate Malevelon Creek?

