Jason Momoa promises, "There's no one better to play Blanka" in Street Fighter than Jason Momoa

We’ve not even seen footage of the film just yet, and already it feels like Street Fighter has thrown a roundhouse at the side of fans' heads thanks to the incredible cast that is stepping into the ring and bringing the video game franchise to life in a brand new way. The fighters chosen for the upcoming movie from director Kitao Sakurai are comprised of Andrew Koji as Ryu, Noah Centineo as Ken, WWE stars Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes as Akuma and Guile, respectively, 50 Cent as Balrog (who has already transformed for the role), and Callina Liang as Chun-Li, to name a few. One name that’s also joined the character select screen is former Aquaman and Lobo-to-be, Jason Momoa, who will be getting charged up as the Brazilian brute, Blanka.

Debuting in 1991, Blanka was the monstrous ape-like character famous for curling up in a ball and electrocuting anyone who came near him. The mere prospect of Momoa doing that should make it worth the ticket price alone, but there’s also the absolute assurance from the actor that he is ready to get in the fight. Speaking to The Playlist while promoting The Chief of War, the star of A Minecraft Movie made it clear that he was all in for his next gig, and he sounded practically willing to brawl for the part.

“There’s no one better to play Blanka, so that’s why I’m doing it,” Momoa explained. “We’ll do what the audience would like to see — practical, CG — we’re gonna do our best. The cast is insane. My son and I play it; it’s the only game I played.”

While the last few years have seen some pretty poor video game adaptations slip through the cracks, takes on Sonic, Mario, The Last of Us, and Fallout have proven that there are more good than bad nowadays. Also, factoring in that the last video game adaptation that Momoa starred in earned shy of $1 billion at the box office, he could have another victory on his hands here, too. We’ll have to see for ourselves when Street Fighter throws a jab in theaters on October 16, 2026. For every other upcoming video game adaptation headed our way, take a peek here.