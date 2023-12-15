The best Lego gifts for Christmas 2023

By Benjamin Abbott
published

Find the perfect present

It can be hard enough to find good Lego gifts at the best of times, but with the clock ticking until Christmas day? Well, things kick up another notch on the stress o-meter. If you can feel the panic setting in, don't panic – we've got some tips.

You might try and make a beeline for the best Lego sets, and that'd be a great choice - they're fantastic kits. But they're also expensive, and they aren't always the best Lego gifts either. For that, you're better off browsing the cheaper end of the scale. Besides living in the right kind of price range for Christmas presents, they're easy to make and won't take up loads of space (which is ideal for someone who isn't necessarily a Lego fanatic). There's everything from Star Wars to Marvel here as a result, along with options to suit most budgets.

Wondering how these specific Lego gifts were chosen? We've either: been hands-on with them ourselves (or know someone who has); seen them in person; cross-checked user reviews to make sure they're up to snuff. That means you should find the best of the best below.

Best Lego gifts overall

Lego Wildflowers on a plain backgroundBest for family
1. Lego Botanicals

These beautiful kits are by far and away the best Lego gifts we can think of. Besides being a satisfying but straightforward build, they aren't too outrageous so won't look out of place even on your parents' shelf. Our favorite is the Bonsai thanks to swappable, seasonal foliage for Spring or Summer.

A collection of Lego Character Pack kits with a box on a plain backgroundStocking filler
2. Lego Mario Packs

Want an easy stocking filler for fans of Super Mario, or Nintendo? These dinky little packs are an excellent choice. Besides being very cheap, they're really sweet mini dioramas that make excellent desk buddies for home or at work. Plus, them being randomized means the recipient probably won't have it yet.

Lego X-Wing and minifigures on a plain backgroundFor Star Wars fans
3. Lego Luke's X-Wing

You can't go wrong with a good old fashioned X-Wing; it's one of the most downright iconic Star Wars ships. That makes this set a winner in terms of Lego gifts, especially because it isn't too pricey. While there's a bigger and better kit in the form of an Ultimate Collector version, we'd argue that this one still looks fantastic.

Lego House Banners on a plain backgroundFor Potter fans
4. Lego House Banners

Hogwarts Castle is arguably the best Harry Potter kit available, but it's expensive and unwieldy. That makes these smaller, cheaper options shine if you need Lego gifts for fans of the Wizarding World. These come with a miniature common room for each of the four Hogwarts houses, so you can get the recipient's favorite.

Lego I Am Groot set, cassette, and plaque on a plain backgroundFor Marvel fans
5. Lego I Am Groot

This cheery figure captures Baby Groot's personality perfectly, so is sure to go down well with fans of the character or Marvel in general. You can usually find it on offer these days, so you won't need to break the bank in the process. Combined with a Lego cassette tape from Starlord's collection, it's straight-up delightful.

Lego Piranha Plant on a plain backgroundFor Mario fans
6. Lego Mario Piranha Plant

Despite being the most expensive option on this list, we'd say it's also one of the best Lego gifts. It recreates a classic and memorable Super Mario enemy, complete with a warp pipe base. And because its mouth, neck, and leaves are posable, you can position it however you want. Sit this amongst Lego flowers for a bonus point...

Lego gifts: FAQ

The Lego Dragon from the Gringotts set perched upon a building, next to a hand placing R2-D2 into the UCS X-Wing

(Image credit: Future)

Are Legos a good gift for adults?

- There are ranges made just for adults
- Adult kits are normally more ambitious
- They're designed for display, not play

Yes, Lego is a good gift for adults. These bricks from Billund aren't just for kids; in fact, there's a wealth of kits designed specifically for grown-ups. 

The Botanical series is a great example. Besides featuring flowers and plants that kids are probably going to find a bit dull, they are made specifically for display. It's the same with the UCS (Ultimate Collector Series) line from Star Wars. These aren't for playing with; they're much too unwieldy and fragile for that. Instead, they're supposed to sit and look really cool on your shelf. 

Whether a kit is for kids or adults isn't just about complexity, though. Often, it boils down to how monotonous parts of the task are.

What is the Lego Christmas set for 2023?

- It's a snowy Alpine lodge
- Weighs in at 1,517 pieces
- Incldues five minifigs

If you're looking for the latest Christmas kit from Lego, it's the Icons Alpine Lodge. (You can get it from Lego for $99.99.) It comprises 1,517 pieces, features five minifigures on a snowy vacation, and revolves around an inviting timber chalet weighed down from frost.

The lodge follows on from last year's Holiday Main Street scene and the previous Santa's Visit kit. Combine them all and you have a pretty cute Holiday village!

To see the full range, head over to Lego.

For more present ideas, be sure to check out our guide to gifts for gamers.

