The best Lego gifts for Christmas 2023

It can be hard enough to find good Lego gifts at the best of times, but with the clock ticking until Christmas day? Well, things kick up another notch on the stress o-meter. If you can feel the panic setting in, don't panic – we've got some tips.

You might try and make a beeline for the best Lego sets, and that'd be a great choice - they're fantastic kits. But they're also expensive, and they aren't always the best Lego gifts either. For that, you're better off browsing the cheaper end of the scale. Besides living in the right kind of price range for Christmas presents, they're easy to make and won't take up loads of space (which is ideal for someone who isn't necessarily a Lego fanatic). There's everything from Star Wars to Marvel here as a result, along with options to suit most budgets.

Wondering how these specific Lego gifts were chosen? We've either: been hands-on with them ourselves (or know someone who has); seen them in person; cross-checked user reviews to make sure they're up to snuff. That means you should find the best of the best below.

Are Legos a good gift for adults? - There are ranges made just for adults

- Adult kits are normally more ambitious

- They're designed for display, not play



Yes, Lego is a good gift for adults. These bricks from Billund aren't just for kids; in fact, there's a wealth of kits designed specifically for grown-ups. The Botanical series is a great example. Besides featuring flowers and plants that kids are probably going to find a bit dull, they are made specifically for display. It's the same with the UCS (Ultimate Collector Series) line from Star Wars. These aren't for playing with; they're much too unwieldy and fragile for that. Instead, they're supposed to sit and look really cool on your shelf. Whether a kit is for kids or adults isn't just about complexity, though. Often, it boils down to how monotonous parts of the task are.

What is the Lego Christmas set for 2023? - It's a snowy Alpine lodge

- Weighs in at 1,517 pieces

- Incldues five minifigs



If you're looking for the latest Christmas kit from Lego, it's the Icons Alpine Lodge. (You can get it from Lego for $99.99.) It comprises 1,517 pieces, features five minifigures on a snowy vacation, and revolves around an inviting timber chalet weighed down from frost. The lodge follows on from last year's Holiday Main Street scene and the previous Santa's Visit kit. Combine them all and you have a pretty cute Holiday village! To see the full range, head over to Lego.

