A surprise Attack on Titan movie has been announced – and it's the definitive edition of the anime's epic finale

Attack on Titan is getting a surprise movie release – and it's the definitive way to watch the endgame of one of the best anime around.

Attack on Titan The Movie: The Last Attack brings together the two 'Final Chapters' in one 145-minute package. The two extra-long episodes were released in 2023 and brought the curtain down on a series that first began back in 2013.

While no western release date has yet been announced, the Attack on Titan movie is coming to Japan cinemas on November 8.

Let's hope it comes to these shores, because the improvements already sound worth it – emphasis on sound: The Last Attack will feature 5.1 surround sound, plus updated visuals compared to the TV version.

In a statement, series director Yuichiro Hayashi said (H/T Crunchyroll), "I originally drew the storyboards [for The Final Chapters] with the idea that it would be watched as a single movie. So, having the opportunity to have everyone watch it in the best possible environment, the theater, is a dream come true for me."

A trailer for Attack on Titan The Movie: The Last Attack has also been released. In it, the teaser outlines the premise of the anime's endgame as Eren aims to bring about The Rumbling, an apocalyptic event that involves titans stampeding through the planet and destroying all life – in order to stop the cycle of revenge and violence between Marley and the island of Paradis. You can watch the trailer for yourself above.

