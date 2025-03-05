Over 80 countries and 42 days: the first Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie's remarkable staggered release plans have been revealed – including a US date

News
By
published

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle opens worldwide in August

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle
(Image credit: ©Koyoharu Gotoge / SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable)

The first Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, is set for a world premiere in August.

According to Crunchyroll, the movie is set to premiere in Japan on July 18 and will begin its international takeover on August 14, premiering in Malaysia, Pakistan, and Singapore. On August 15, the film heads to Cambodia, Indonesia, and Vietnam, and then moves to the Philippines on August 20. Demon Slayer is then to hit 50 or so more countries before arriving in the United States and Canada on September 12. The movie will be released in Japanese with English subtitles, as well as an English dub. It'll also be available in IMax.

Per the official synopsis, the movie sees Tanjiro and the Hashira rush to save the Demon Corps headquarters but are "plunged into a deep descent to a mysterious space by the hands of Muzan Kibutsuji. The destination of where Tanjiro and Demon Slayer Corps have fallen is the demons' stronghold – the Infinity Castle. And so, the battleground is set as the final battle between the Demon Slayer Corps and the demons ignites."

This is the first of three Demon Slayer Infinity movies, as a trilogy based on the manga is planned. The first Demon Slayer movie, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train hit theaters in 2020 and earned a whopping $500 million at the global box office.

For more, check out the best anime we'd recommend watching in 2025. If you're still playing catch up with Tanjiro's saga, you'll need our guide on how to watch Demon Slayer in order.

See more TV Shows News
Lauren Milici
Lauren Milici
Senior Writer, Tv & Film

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ currently based in the Midwest. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Demon Slayer Infinity Castle
Demon Slayer Infinity Castle release date confirmed
Demon Slayer Infinity Castle
Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie trilogy release date, trailer, story, and more
The Water Hashira swinging his sword in Demon Slayer Infinity Castle
The release date for the first Demon Slayer finale movie may have just leaked
Demon Slayer Infinity Castle
After months of waiting, we finally have crumbs of info about Demon Slayer's Infinity Castle movie trilogy – including a 2025 release window and a new trailer
Tanjiro in the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle arc
How to watch Demon Slayer in order
Attack on Titan: The Last Attack
The long-awaited finale movie of hit anime Attack on Titan is getting a wide release in theaters
Latest in Anime Shows
Demon Slayer Infinity Castle
Over 80 countries and 42 days: the first Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie's remarkable staggered release plans have been revealed – including a US date
Haikyu
How to watch Haikyuu in order (anime series and movies)
Frieren: Beyond Journey&#039;s End season 2 visual
One of the best fantasy anime in recent years gets January 2026 release window for season 2
Suikoden 2 box art
Underrated JRPG series gets anime show from Pokémon filmmaker as first game turns 30
Lazarus
Nearly two years after it was first announced, Cowboy Bebop director's new sci-fi anime finally has a release date
Pokémon Concierge
Pokemon Concierge season 2 finally has a release window as the Netflix anime reveals first look at new episodes
Latest in News
Stardew Valley
With another "thank you," Stardew Valley creator Eric Barone brings an update arc to a close with "the Switch patch to fix the last Switch patch"
Demon Slayer Infinity Castle
Over 80 countries and 42 days: the first Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie's remarkable staggered release plans have been revealed – including a US date
Monster Hunter Wilds
Monster Hunter Wilds' story is as divisive as expected: some players hate the "relentless on rails handholding," others love the build-up to "the best scene in Monster Hunter history"
The Last of Us season 2 first look
Pedro Pascal says "beautiful" scene that made him want to join The Last of Us got cut, but it’ll thankfully appear in season 2: "He was like, ‘That’s half the reason I’m here!’"
Monster Hunter Wilds
Monster Hunter Wilds art director and 20-year series vet says the new game intentionally leans into a question fans have debated forever: "What is a hunter?"
Absolum
The other devs behind the best retro beat-em-up in recent memory are making a co-op roguelike brawler that "channels the spirit" of Capcom's classic D&D games
More about anime shows
Haikyu

How to watch Haikyuu in order (anime series and movies)
Frieren: Beyond Journey&#039;s End season 2 visual

One of the best fantasy anime in recent years gets January 2026 release window for season 2
Monster Hunter Wilds

Monster Hunter Wilds' story is as divisive as expected: some players hate the "relentless on rails handholding," others love the build-up to "the best scene in Monster Hunter history"

See more latest
Most Popular
Monster Hunter Wilds
Monster Hunter Wilds' story is as divisive as expected: some players hate the "relentless on rails handholding," others love the build-up to "the best scene in Monster Hunter history"
The Last of Us season 2 first look
Pedro Pascal says "beautiful" scene that made him want to join The Last of Us got cut, but it’ll thankfully appear in season 2: "He was like, ‘That’s half the reason I’m here!’"
Absolum
The other devs behind the best retro beat-em-up in recent memory are making a co-op roguelike brawler that "channels the spirit" of Capcom's classic D&D games
Monster Hunter Wilds
Monster Hunter Wilds art director and 20-year series vet says the new game intentionally leans into a question fans have debated forever: "What is a hunter?"
Battlefield Bad Company 2
"I am freaked out by how much might actually have been accurate": Battlefield Bad Company 3 writer unearths forgotten script
Jo Mullein on the cover for Absolute Green Lantern #1.
Absolute Green Lantern puts Far Sector's Jo Mullein front and center as a cosmic mystery comes to Earth
Skyrim
Skyrim is still an all-time great for asset reuse: this hunk of human flesh could be some poor guard's glute, or probably just a piece of repurposed beef
Terraria art showing a short-haired blond man sitting atop a grassy field in metal armor, colorful slimes on either side of him
Terraria is forever: look no further than its go-to mod tool, which just hit an all-time Steam peak ahead of surely, for real, definitely final update 1.4.5
best zombie games
"Don't bet on there being more of Last of Us": Asked about The Last of Us 3, Naughty Dog's Neil Druckmann says "this could be it"
Liam Neeson in The Phantom Menace
"Wise mentor" or "awful Jedi"? Star Wars fans are debating if Qui-Gon Jinn is to blame for Anakin's turn to the dark side