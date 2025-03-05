Over 80 countries and 42 days: the first Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie's remarkable staggered release plans have been revealed – including a US date

The first Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, is set for a world premiere in August.

According to Crunchyroll, the movie is set to premiere in Japan on July 18 and will begin its international takeover on August 14, premiering in Malaysia, Pakistan, and Singapore. On August 15, the film heads to Cambodia, Indonesia, and Vietnam, and then moves to the Philippines on August 20. Demon Slayer is then to hit 50 or so more countries before arriving in the United States and Canada on September 12. The movie will be released in Japanese with English subtitles, as well as an English dub. It'll also be available in IMax.

Per the official synopsis, the movie sees Tanjiro and the Hashira rush to save the Demon Corps headquarters but are "plunged into a deep descent to a mysterious space by the hands of Muzan Kibutsuji. The destination of where Tanjiro and Demon Slayer Corps have fallen is the demons' stronghold – the Infinity Castle. And so, the battleground is set as the final battle between the Demon Slayer Corps and the demons ignites."

This is the first of three Demon Slayer Infinity movies, as a trilogy based on the manga is planned. The first Demon Slayer movie, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train hit theaters in 2020 and earned a whopping $500 million at the global box office.

