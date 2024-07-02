Ahead of the One Piece remake, an anime studio head gives one reason why it’s going back to the start after 1,100 episodes

After over 1,100 episodes and 25 years on the air, One Piece is set to be remade by Attack on Titan’s Studio Wit for Netflix.

Now, Studio Wit and Production IG president Takeshi Wada has addressed one of the potential reasons why the legendary anime is getting a makeover for modern audiences – and it’s a problem that might be familiar to those obsessed with ‘90s anime.

Japanese outlet Real Sound pointed out to Wada that the original series is in a 4:3 format – something that those watching today will instantly recognize and perhaps be troubled by, thanks to the vertical black bars on the sides of the screen for anyone watching on a widescreen display.

In response, Wada said (via machine translation): "For young people who are used to watching today's animation due to technological innovation, some may find it difficult to watch the images from 25 years ago, when One Piece started its animation broadcast, because of the different [ratio] format."

Despite this, there are no reservations from original studio Toei Animation. Wada even revealed a good luck message for Wit as it continues its own journey on the Grand Line – after over 1000 episodes and counting.

"Toei Animation told us, ‘Please give it your all and we will continue to work hard on the latest episodes.’ I imagine that the manga, anime, and live-action overlap as we move forward and expand One Piece."

No release date has yet been given for the remake, which is being titled The One Piece. The next instalment of Netflix’s live-action adaptation, One Piece season 2, is currently filming in South Africa and is set for release in 2025.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For more from the biggest new anime around, check out our guides to the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie trilogy and One-Punch Man season 3.