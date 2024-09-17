The Witcher game actor Doug Cockle returns to voice Geralt in first clip from Netflix's new spin-off Sirens of the Deep
The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep hits Netflix in February 2025
A new teaser for 2025's The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep has been released by Netflix during Geeked Week.
The clip, introduced by Geralt voice actor Doug Cockle, sees Geralt and Jaskier sat around a fire, exchanging a difference of opinions over whether The White Wolf should settle down.
"You need someone like Essi," Jaskier says. Geralt replies, curtly, "I need coin, peace, and quiet." You can see the full clip for yourself above.
In this anime movie, The Witcher game voice actor Doug Cockle reprises his role as Geralt for an adventure that that takes place during the events of The Witcher's first season on Netflix.
Sirens of the Deep sees Geralt investigating attacks in a seaside village, a journey that eventually puts him smack bang in the middle of a centuries-long war between men and merpeople.
"He must count on friends — old and new — to solve the mystery before the hostilities between the two kingdoms escalate into an all-out war," Netflix's synopsis from last year reads.
Sirens of the Deep, the second Witcher animated movie after 2021's Nightmare of the Wolf, also has a release date. It drops on February 11, 2025.
Over on the live-action side of The Continent, The Witcher season 4 is currently filming. Of course, the big news is that Liam Hemsworth is in as Geralt, replacing Henry Cavill. The first look at Hemsworth's Geralt was released earlier this year.
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.