The Witcher game actor Doug Cockle returns to voice Geralt in first clip from Netflix's new spin-off Sirens of the Deep

A new teaser for 2025's The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep has been released by Netflix during Geeked Week.

The clip, introduced by Geralt voice actor Doug Cockle, sees Geralt and Jaskier sat around a fire, exchanging a difference of opinions over whether The White Wolf should settle down.

"You need someone like Essi," Jaskier says. Geralt replies, curtly, "I need coin, peace, and quiet." You can see the full clip for yourself above.

In this anime movie, The Witcher game voice actor Doug Cockle reprises his role as Geralt for an adventure that that takes place during the events of The Witcher's first season on Netflix.

Sirens of the Deep sees Geralt investigating attacks in a seaside village, a journey that eventually puts him smack bang in the middle of a centuries-long war between men and merpeople.

"He must count on friends — old and new — to solve the mystery before the hostilities between the two kingdoms escalate into an all-out war," Netflix's synopsis from last year reads.

Sirens of the Deep, the second Witcher animated movie after 2021's Nightmare of the Wolf, also has a release date. It drops on February 11, 2025.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Over on the live-action side of The Continent, The Witcher season 4 is currently filming. Of course, the big news is that Liam Hemsworth is in as Geralt, replacing Henry Cavill. The first look at Hemsworth's Geralt was released earlier this year.

For more, check out complete guide to new anime in 2024. Plus, there are more in-depth looks at the likes of Jujutsu Kaisen season 3, One-Punch Man season 3, and Demon Slayer Infinity Castle.