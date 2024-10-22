Cowboy Bebop's co-creator says this new sci-fi anime is his "masterpiece" – and the John Wick director is also involved

Shinichirō Watanabe – the director and one of the main creators behind the legendary Cowboy Bebop – says his new anime is his 'masterpiece.'

As reported by Anime News Network, Watanabe took to the stage at New York Comic Con for a panel on upcoming sci-fi anime Lazarus, describing it as a 'masterpiece' and 'something he hopes will contribute to his legacy.'

Lazarus centres on the 2050s and the release of a miracle drug Hapuna patented by Dr. Skinner (Koichi Yamadera). However, it is later revealed that everyone who has taken the drug will die within three years – and the hunt is suddenly on to find Skinner and the Lazarus vaccine.

The first look at the Adult Swim series was also released recently. In the clip, which you can see below, fugitive Axel Gilberto is on the run – with the protagonist even showing off some Spike-like reflexes to slip past the authorities. It even goes full Mirror's Edge in places, with Axel's parkour skills making sure he evades the grasp of those chasing him down.

First look at Lazarus. Coming in 2025. #adultswim #anime pic.twitter.com/quguAh7xoJOctober 18, 2024

As if there wasn't enough reason to get excited about Lazarus (which is currently slated for a 2025 release), John Wick series director Chad Stahleski – who himself has reportedly been busy on Ballerina reshoots – is also 'heavily involved' with designing the action sequences in the show.

Lazarus' unveiling has also helped grow 2025's anime lineup even further. Solo Leveling season 2 is hitting our screens this January, while One Piece is returning from its break in April. The Colors Within, a new film by A Silent Voice's Naoko Yamada, is also being released in cinemas early next year.

For more, check out our picks for the best anime you should be watching in 2024 and all the latest on One-Punch Man season 3.