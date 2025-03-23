Chainsaw Man movie release date confirmed

The release date for Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc has been revealed, and it continues a bumper 2025 for new anime announcements.

The follow-up to the first season of Chainsaw Man hits Japanese cinemas on September 19. A western release date for the Chainsaw Man movie hasn't yet been confirmed as of writing. The news was revealed during a panel at this year's AnimeJapan event.

What can we expect from the Reze Arc? As we already know, it's a canon continuation of Chainsaw Man in place of a second season.

As per its synopsis, "Denji became Chainsaw Man a boy with a devil’s heart, and is now part of Special Division 4’s devil hunters. After a date with Makima, the woman of his dreams, Denji takes shelter from the rain. There he meets Reze, a girl who works in a café."

Those with a cursory eye on the manga will know it adapts the Bomb Girl arc (chapters 40-52) which, itself, is around halfway through the series' first part, titled Public Safety Saga. In short, things are about to get explosive.

Elsewhere in the anime sphere, Demon Slayer Infinity Castle brings the first part of the final chapter in Tanjiro's story to the big screen in July in Japan and in September in the US and UK.

On the television side, the upcoming spring season features the likes of Fire Force season 3, Devil May Cry, and a One Piece return this April.

