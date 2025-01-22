Netflix has announced a price increase for the third time in four years

Stop me if you've heard this one before: Netflix has announced a price increase – including on its cheapest ad-supported tier.

As revealed during its 2024 earnings letter to shareholders, Netflix is hiking the cost of monthly subscriptions across all four tiers (standard with ads, standard without ads, premium plan, and extra members).

While no figures were attached to the price increase, which is expected to roll out in the U.S. and Canada shortly, Bloomberg reported that the standard membership is going up by a full $2.50 to $17.99/month.

The standard ad tier is increasing to $7.99/month; premium plans now total $22.99/month, and extra members outside of primary households now cost $8.99/month extra. No price increases have yet been announced for the UK.

Netflix previously increased prices in October 2023, which came only a year after its first major post-COVID hike in 2022.

This all comes amid the backdrop of record subscriber growth for Netflix. The streamer's subscriber total had a 41 million year-on-year increase from 2024.

With some of its biggest shows on the horizon, interest in Netflix has never been bigger – or more expensive.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Wednesday season 2, starring Jenna Ortega, has wrapped filming and is set for 2025. As, too, is Stranger Things season 5 – the show's last. You season 5, The Night Agent season 2, and Squid Game season 3 are also on the way this year, with Emily in Paris season 5 reportedly set to begin filming later in the spring.

For more, check out the best Netflix shows and best Netflix movies you should be watching right now.