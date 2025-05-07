Netflix is rolling out an "elevated" and "more personal" update for subscribers that’ll make it easier to find what to watch

Netflix is getting a new look.

According to the streaming giant, a new update is coming with a "fresh design" that "gives you more title information at a glance, so it’s easier to find something to watch."

“Our members do a lot of eye gymnastics when scrolling down and right and going back and forth between rows and title details on the homepage. And this makes it hard to absorb enough information to understand what is unique about each title,” Eunice Kim, Chief Product Ofifcer, said during a special press presentation (via What's On Netflix).

The biggest change is the main menu, which will be moved from the left of the screen to the top with five tabs and a search button. A new, personal tab will be added called My Netflix, which will serve as a library of sorts for titles you’ve added to your queue/list.

There will also be more information under each title, including reviews, when a new episode is dropping, where it sits on the Netflix streaming charts, or if it's leaving Netflix soon.

Netflix has a simpler and better look! With this new update, it’s the same Netflix you know and love, but the fresh design gives you more title information at a glance, so it’s easier to find something to watch. The new Netflix TV Experience will start rolling out to members… pic.twitter.com/2GY92i4O2nMay 7, 2025

“We’ve been working on this and testing the new experience since last year, and very excited about the feedback we’ve seen from members who do tell us that they prefer the new experience,” Kim continued. We also do a lot of direct consumer research, talking to our members about the experience they’re having, and that helps us figure out what’s going well and what could be improved."

The update will reportedly start to roll out over the "next weeks and months."

For more, check out our list of the best Netflix shows and the best Netflix movies to stream right now.