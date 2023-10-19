Netflix increases prices again – but it might not affect you

Netflix has announced another series of price increases, but not for everyone.

As of October 18, the basic and premium plans will cost more in the US, UK, and France. The basic plan is now $11.99/month (up from $9.99/month); the premium plan is $22.99/month, from $19.99/month.

In the UK, the Netflix basic subscription – which is no longer available for new subscribers – is now £7.99/month and the premium is £17.99/month. In France, those are €10.99/month and €19.99/month respectively.

The vast majority of users, however, will be on the standard plan. For now, that remains untouched. The basic plan allows users to stream up to 720p on one device at a time. The premium plan, as the name would suggest, is for a little bit extra: streaming in Ultra HD and on up to six devices.

This follows on from Netflix raising their basic, standard, and premium prices across multiple regions in the first few months of 2022. A password sharing crackdown also came into effect this year, requiring users in different households to get their own accounts, while keeping their own profiles through the new Profile Transfer feature.

"While we mostly paused price increases as we rolled out paid sharing, our overall approach remains the same — a range of prices and plans to meet a wide range of needs, and as we deliver more value to our members, we occasionally ask them to pay a bit more," Netflix wrote in a letter to shareholders (via The Hollywood Reporter).

