Netflix password sharing crackdown hits US and UK – and it’ll cost you

Netflix has made good on its warning: the crackdown on password sharing is here – and it could cost you.

"A Netflix account is for use by one household," the streamer announced in a new blogpost, adding: "Everyone living in that household can use Netflix wherever they are – at home, on the go, on holiday – and take advantage of new features like Transfer Profile and Manage Access and Devices."

The rollout, which begins today, will allow primary users to utilize a new feature: Transfer Profile. In essence, others who use(d) your account can now transfer their full profile – watchlists, history, and all the rest – to their own new paid-for account, with any additional costs.

If you still want others to use your account, you’ll have to buy what's now called an 'extra member'. Here’s how that works.

Only those on Standard and Premium plans can add extra members. Standard accounts can only add one extra member; Premium accounts can add up to two. Each will then be given their own password, account, and profile. Extra members can cancel at any time.

The current cost for adding extra members is $7.99/month in the US and £4.99/month in the UK. You can add extra members by going to this Netflix page .

There are a few caveats, however: you can only add extra members if they live in the same country as you – with apologies to long-distance relationships – and the primary user must fit the full bill for the extra member costs.

