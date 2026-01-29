Anime piracy has ballooned to a $30 billion cost in 2025, the highest figure ever

A new online survey has confirmed that anime piracy has reached historical highs, tripling in just three years.

The survey, conducted by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry, targeted respondents from six countries, including Japan, America, and Brazil (H/T Automaton Media).

The results were damning: damages from piracy across film, TV, and publishing alone cost an estimated $31 billion alone, with video games and music piracy also proving financially damaging.

In 2022, the total piracy cost amounted to almost $13 billion, an indicator of the rising popularity in anime and manga spaces, as well as the proliferation of Japanese media. Intriguingly, the cost of piracy per person has gone down, though that has been put down to 'fluctuating exchange rates' and increased interest in Japanese products in overseas markets.

In order to combat piracy, the Japanese government aims to introduce firmer litigation measures, as well as clamping down on the use of generative AI and counterfeit merchandise.

With anime's stellar 2025, it's perhaps unsurprising that the darker side of the industry – including piracy and AI – would rear its ugly head. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle became the highest-grossing anime movie of all time, with Chainsaw Man: The Movie – Reze Arc and compilation film Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution each proving successful at the box office.

Delayed and/or staggered release dates for that trio across several international territories may have contributed to that costly sum, though it appears piracy is more widespread than ever for anime and manga judging by the latest figures.

Looking ahead, 2026 is a stacked year for new anime. The ongoing winter season rumbles on with Jujutsu Kaisen season 3, with the spring season and summer season also providing highlights with One Piece, Re:Zero, and Bleach. To top it all off, a new Dragon Ball series is in the works and set for release this fall.

For more, check out our picks for the best anime movies you should watch right now, plus all the latest on Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2.