Anime's answer to Spotify Wrapped is here thanks to Crunchyroll – and it comes with a "spirit companion" too

If you're subscribed to Crunchyroll, you can now see how your anime journey has been in 2025 – an answer to Spotify Wrapped, if you will, that you can share on your social media and that will tell you what kind of anime fan you are. It comes with a "spirit companion" too.

Crunchyroll Arc offers a "personalized experience based on the anime that you loved to watch over the past year", according to the streamer. What was your most-watched anime series this year? How many hours have you streamed? What was your longest viewing streak? What do your viewing stats say about you, and how do they stack up against other Crunchyroll users?

To get your Crunchyroll Arc, you need to have the latest version of the Crunchyroll app on your mobile device, be a premium subscriber prior to December 1, and also "meet specific content engagement requirements" – it's not going to work as it should if you haven't been watching much.

Additionally, with your results you'll get a "spirit companion", which according to the streamer can include a "Sage Puff," "Wandering Neko," "Bonehead Brawler” and more. It will be available to view until January 5, so don't wait too long if you want to get your 2025 Arc.

If you do get around to doing it, your rankings will probably include some of the most popular titles of the year, including My Hero Academia season 8, which marked the ending of the beloved superhero show, as well as the record-breaking Solo Leveling season 2 and Dan Da Dan season 2.

Although it's not available to watch on Crunchyroll yet, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle was also one of the biggest hits of 2025, becoming the highest-grossing anime movie of all time and getting better numbers than Hollywood productions such as Superman and Fantastic Four: First Steps.

There's little doubt that 2025 was anime's biggest year yet, and it's showing no signs of stopping – Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 and the second season of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End are arriving in January 2026, starting the new year with incredible strength.

