Crunchyroll is ending its free anime streaming in just a few weeks, so upgrade while you still can

Crunchyroll is seemingly sunsetting its free, ad-supported streaming – with anime fans now requiring an additional membership to stream its library of shows and movies.

As spotted by users on Reddit, those on the current free tier are met by a message stating, "Ad-supported streaming ends December 31, 2025. Upgrade now to ensure your viewing is 100% ad-free and uninterrupted."

Despite this appearing to be a huge change on Crunchyroll's side, viewers have required a premium membership to watch the likes of big-hitters Demon Slayer and Jujutsu Kaisen for the past few years.

The current Crunchyroll memberships, as of writing, include Fan, Mega Fan, and Ultimate Fan.

Being a Crunchyroll Fan subscriber gives you "complete access" to Crunchyroll's library, while Mega Fan allows users to stream on up to four devices, enabling downloads, and giving access to the Crunchyroll Game Vault. Ultimate Fan, as the name suggests, goes one further and gives a 15% Crunchyroll store discount, annual goodies, and access to early screenings – such as the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle early showing from back in September.

All told, it's curious timing on Crunchyroll's part – perhaps with an eye to capitalize on the industry's growing popularity and a huge selection of new anime titles coming this winter.

Alongside January's Jujutsu Kaisen season 3, Fire Force season 3, and Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2, audiences are still eagerly anticipating the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle streaming release date in 2026.

