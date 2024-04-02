Season two of this hit anime show with 100% Rotten Tomatoes score has been confirmed with new trailer

Solo Leveling has undoubtedly been one of 2024’s best new anime shows – and the adventures of Sung Jinwoo show no signs of slowing down thanks to a surprise season 2 announcement.

Hot off the heels of the first season’s finale, it’s been revealed that Solo Leveling season 2, titled Arise from the Shadow, is in the works.

Anime streaming service Crunchyroll has already confirmed it will be carrying the series when it’s released. No release date is forthcoming, though previous reports suggested a Q4 2024 window is possible.

There’s even a teaser trailer for Solo Leveling season 2 (which you can see above), though it mostly recaps Sung Jinwoo’s climb through the double dungeon. Still, one word – "arise" – hints at a new path for our fledgling adventurer, something that readers of Chugong’s South Korean web novel will know all too well.

If you’re still playing catch up, Solo Leveling follows Sung Jinwoo, once known as the world’s weakest hunter, as he travels through a dungeon. After being brutally slain, he is found by the 'System', a program that gives him more than a fighting chance.

Not only has Solo Leveling drawn acclaim from fans, it’s also sitting at a perfect 100% rating on reviews aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

Solo Leveling aside, 2024 is already shaping up to be an all-timer for anime fans. Delicious in Dungeon is currently cooking up a feast on Netflix, while Arcane season 2 is set to hit the streamer in November. Elsewhere, Demon Slayer season 4 hits our screens in May and we wouldn’t be surprised to see Saitama return in One-Punch Man season 3 before the year is out if the new trailer is anything to go by.

For more, check out some of the best anime you should be watching right now.