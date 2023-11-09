Oh! The misery... has finally lifted, as Netflix has at last confirmed when Arcane season 2 is set to air. While the streamer didn't give us an exact date, it has revealed that the League of Legends spin-off will return in November 2024 – a whopping three years after its first chapter – as part of Geeked Week.

Based on the hugely popular battle arena game, Arcane centers on sisters Powder and Vi, as they find themselves on opposite sides of a war between the utopian city Piltover and its oppressed underbelly Zaun. Against the backdrop of conflict, Vi tries her best to stop Powder from being corrupted by brutal, tech-savvy rebel Silco and turned into violent and manic anarchist Jinx, as she's known in the source material. A mission that, predictably, doesn't prove too successful come the season 1 finale...

True Blood's Kevin Alejandro, Legion's Harry Lloyd, Renfield's Shohreh Aghdashloo, Harry Potter's Katie Leung, Yellowjackets' Ella Purnell and Hawkeye's Hailee Steinfeld are among its starry voice cast. It's worth noting, though, that the latter trio are the only ones confirmed to be reprising their roles.

While there has been much debate since Arcane's premiere as to whether it's canon, considering it reinvents backstories for some of League of Legends most beloved champions, Riot Games announced back in October that the show and the game will all take place within the same universe going forward.

"Over the years, we've introduced inconsistencies that have woven their way into the storytelling and worldbuilding of Runeterra," the head of IP Creative Laura DeYoung explained on Twitter. "We don't believe that's the right approach, because that kind of fragmentation makes the world feel less believable. It just undercuts meaningful character development and frankly, it makes it hard for all of you to feel like you can deeply invest in a story knowing it might not be honored [in the future]."

Arcane season 1 is streaming now on Netflix. While we wait for more news on the next batch of episodes, check out our list of the best Netflix shows to watch right now.