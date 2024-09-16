One of 2025's first big anime announcements has dropped – and it's the second season of a hit shonen series

One of 2025's first big new anime announcements has dropped, courtesy of Aniplex's Online Fest.

Solo Leveling season 2, titled Arise from the Shadow, is set for release in January 2025. Crunchyroll has since confirmed it will be streaming the new season.

On top of that, a recap of the first season and the first two episodes of the second season will be bundled together into a feature film. Solo Leveling: ReAwakening is currently only set for release in Japan and South Korea on November 29, though we expect it will be available in some form over in the west before the year is out.

Solo Leveling, which focuses on the "the world's weakest hunter" Sung Jinwoo, even has a teaser trailer for the second season.

It largely revolves around recapping the events of the anime so far, including Sung Jinwoo's continued rise through a dungeon thanks to the help of the System, a program that allows him to level up – hence the name of the anime – and slice through his enemies. You can watch it for yourself below.

The second season of the adaptation of Chugong's web novel isn't the only thing to look forward to over the next few months.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War part 3, Blue Lock season 2, and Dragon Ball Daima are jostling for attention in an incredibly packed October, while follow-ups to some of the best anime – Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 and One-Punch Man season 3 among them – will almost certainly get major updates next year.

All told, 2025 is off to an exciting start for anime fans. Discover more with our guides to Demon Slayer Infinity Castle and the Chainsaw Man movie.