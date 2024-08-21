Blue Lock season 2 release date, trailer, cast, and everything else we know about the Japan U-20 arc

The soccer anime Blue Lock is returning for a second season, and we now know two very important pieces of information: the release date and the name of the upcoming arc.

So, how will Isagi fare as he seeks to do battle with the Japan U-20 team? It's something that we'll discover over the next few months as Blue Lock season 2's episodes take us through the next chapter in the adaptation of Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura's hit manga.

Below, in our guide to Blue Lock season 2, you'll find the latest news and updates before October's kick-off. That includes release dates, trailers, episode count, and more.

Blue Lock season 2 will start airing from October 5, 2024 with new episodes being released weekly. The release date was first announced in May 2024 alongside a new illustration of protagonist Isagi from manga artist Yusuke Nomura, which you can see below.

Blue Lock season 2 story: which manga chapters is it adapting?

Blue Lock season 2 will adapt the manga's Blue Lock vs. Japan U-20 arc (chapters 109-151), while also finishing off the previous season's Third Selection Arc.

First, let's get everyone up to speed: Blue Lock is a sports anime from Eight Bit that centres on Japan's hunt for their next star soccer player. The Blue Lock Project brings together 300 of the country's most prodigious young talents – including Isagi, who fluffed a chance at taking his team to the Nationals thanks to his selfless play – to help craft a selfish striker.

In the first season, the players were put through their paces in various matches, with the program culminating in a selection of an eleven-man Blue Lock team to go up against Japan's U-20 squad. The winning side will, in effect, be Japan's U-20 side moving forward and will be able to shape Japan's football future to their liking.

You won't need to have seen Blue Lock's movie, titled Episode Nagi, before season 2 as it's a prequel to the main series – though it will help flesh out certain aspects of the anime in future and provide some much-needed context.

Blue Lock season 2 trailer

BLUE LOCK Season 2 | OFFICIAL TRAILER - YouTube Watch On

The first trailer for Blue Lock season 2 was released during 2024's Anime Expo. The 45-second teaser doesn't reveal any clips from the new season but, instead, presents the squad members as a piece of a puzzle, each saying a quick line or two to summarize their personality.

Blue Lock season 2 episode count

Blue Lock season 2 will consist of 14 episodes, a step down from the first season's 24 episodes.

That's likely down to pacing and content reasons, with the upcoming Blue Lock vs. U-20 Japan match not requiring as many episodes – a similar issue to Haikyu's shorter third season which saw Karasuno go against Shiratorizawa across 10 episodes.

Blue Lock season 2 cast

The complete Blue Lock season 2 cast is as follows:

Yoichi Isagi - Kazuki Ura

Rin Itoshi - Koki Uchiyama

Meguru Bachira - Tasuku Kaito

Seishiro Nagi - Nobunaga Shimazaki

Ryusei Shidou - Yuichi Nakamura

Tabito Karasu - Makoto Furukawa

Eita Otoya - Kengo Kawanishi

Kenyu Yukimiya - Takuya Eguchi

Yo Hiori - Eiji Mikami

Nijiro Nanase - Kakeru Hatano

Hyoma Chigiri - Soma Saito

Reo Mikage - Yuma Uchida

Shouei Barou - Junichi Suwabe

Ikki Niko - Natsuki Hanae

Junichi Wanima - Ryota Suzuki

Jyubei Aryu - Katsuyuki Konishi

Gin Gagamaru - Shugo Nakamura

Jingo Raichi - Yoshitsugu Matsuoka

Gurimu Igarashi - Aoi Ichikawa

Zantetsu Tsurugi - Kazuyuki Okitsu

Aoshi Tokimitsu - Shinnosuke Tachibana

Anri Teieri - Eri Yukimura

Jinpachi Ego - Hiroshi Kamiya

Sae Itoshi - Takahiro Sakurai

Oliver Aiku - Satoshi Hino

Shuto Sendou - Akihisa Wakayama

Where to watch Blue Lock season 2

Blue Lock season 2 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll from this October. The series is available for members on both Premium and ad-supported tiers.

