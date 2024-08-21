Blue Lock season 2 release date, trailer, cast, and everything else we know about the Japan U-20 arc
Blue Lock season 2 returns this October
The soccer anime Blue Lock is returning for a second season, and we now know two very important pieces of information: the release date and the name of the upcoming arc.
So, how will Isagi fare as he seeks to do battle with the Japan U-20 team? It's something that we'll discover over the next few months as Blue Lock season 2's episodes take us through the next chapter in the adaptation of Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura's hit manga.
Below, in our guide to Blue Lock season 2, you'll find the latest news and updates before October's kick-off. That includes release dates, trailers, episode count, and more.
For more from the biggest new anime around, check out our in-depth guides to Demon Slayer Infinity Castle, Jujutsu Kaisen season 3, and Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War part 3.
Blue Lock season 2 release date
Blue Lock season 2 will start airing from October 5, 2024 with new episodes being released weekly. The release date was first announced in May 2024 alongside a new illustration of protagonist Isagi from manga artist Yusuke Nomura, which you can see below.
🔥⚽＼TVアニメ第2期情報／⚽🔥◤ TVアニメ第2期 2024年10月放送開始！◢#ノ村優介 先生からサプライズで2期放送時期決定お祝いイラストも到着！まだまだ劇場版 #エピ凪 で盛り上がりながら2期も楽しみにしててください!!https://t.co/9yB5xlQH3v#ブルーロック #エゴい #凪世界一 (P有澤) pic.twitter.com/G8fzn9KqQcMay 6, 2024
Blue Lock season 2 story: which manga chapters is it adapting?
Blue Lock season 2 will adapt the manga's Blue Lock vs. Japan U-20 arc (chapters 109-151), while also finishing off the previous season's Third Selection Arc.
First, let's get everyone up to speed: Blue Lock is a sports anime from Eight Bit that centres on Japan's hunt for their next star soccer player. The Blue Lock Project brings together 300 of the country's most prodigious young talents – including Isagi, who fluffed a chance at taking his team to the Nationals thanks to his selfless play – to help craft a selfish striker.
Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
In the first season, the players were put through their paces in various matches, with the program culminating in a selection of an eleven-man Blue Lock team to go up against Japan's U-20 squad. The winning side will, in effect, be Japan's U-20 side moving forward and will be able to shape Japan's football future to their liking.
You won't need to have seen Blue Lock's movie, titled Episode Nagi, before season 2 as it's a prequel to the main series – though it will help flesh out certain aspects of the anime in future and provide some much-needed context.
Blue Lock season 2 trailer
The first trailer for Blue Lock season 2 was released during 2024's Anime Expo. The 45-second teaser doesn't reveal any clips from the new season but, instead, presents the squad members as a piece of a puzzle, each saying a quick line or two to summarize their personality.
Blue Lock season 2 episode count
Blue Lock season 2 will consist of 14 episodes, a step down from the first season's 24 episodes.
That's likely down to pacing and content reasons, with the upcoming Blue Lock vs. U-20 Japan match not requiring as many episodes – a similar issue to Haikyu's shorter third season which saw Karasuno go against Shiratorizawa across 10 episodes.
Blue Lock season 2 cast
The complete Blue Lock season 2 cast is as follows:
- Yoichi Isagi - Kazuki Ura
- Rin Itoshi - Koki Uchiyama
- Meguru Bachira - Tasuku Kaito
- Seishiro Nagi - Nobunaga Shimazaki
- Ryusei Shidou - Yuichi Nakamura
- Tabito Karasu - Makoto Furukawa
- Eita Otoya - Kengo Kawanishi
- Kenyu Yukimiya - Takuya Eguchi
- Yo Hiori - Eiji Mikami
- Nijiro Nanase - Kakeru Hatano
- Hyoma Chigiri - Soma Saito
- Reo Mikage - Yuma Uchida
- Shouei Barou - Junichi Suwabe
- Ikki Niko - Natsuki Hanae
- Junichi Wanima - Ryota Suzuki
- Jyubei Aryu - Katsuyuki Konishi
- Gin Gagamaru - Shugo Nakamura
- Jingo Raichi - Yoshitsugu Matsuoka
- Gurimu Igarashi - Aoi Ichikawa
- Zantetsu Tsurugi - Kazuyuki Okitsu
- Aoshi Tokimitsu - Shinnosuke Tachibana
- Anri Teieri - Eri Yukimura
- Jinpachi Ego - Hiroshi Kamiya
- Sae Itoshi - Takahiro Sakurai
- Oliver Aiku - Satoshi Hino
- Shuto Sendou - Akihisa Wakayama
Where to watch Blue Lock season 2
Blue Lock season 2 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll from this October. The series is available for members on both Premium and ad-supported tiers.
For more, check out the best anime you should be watching in 2024. Then dive into some more of the medium's biggest names with our guides on the Chainsaw Man movie and One-Punch Man season 3.
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.