Blue Lock season 2 trailer raises the stakes of the sports anime as the team preps for an epic soccer tournament

A new trailer for Blue Lock season 2 is here – and the stakes are higher than ever.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed below, Ego provides a quick recap of the Third Selection process – which saw the Blue Lock team compete in a tryout to determine the best 11 players to go up against U-20 Japan. Sae Itoshi is set to lead the time, with Ryusei Shidou joining him.

The new season adapts the next major arc from Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura's manga, which sees Blue Lock compete against U-20 Japan in a National Representative match for the chance to secure control of the Japan National Team. Blue Lock season 2 consists of 14 episodes, which a bit of a change from season 1's 24-episode count.

The voice cast includes Kazuki Ura as Yoichi Isagi, Koki Uchiyama as Rin Itoshi, Tasuku Kaito as Megura Bachira, Nobunaga Shimazaki as Seishiro Nagi, Yuichi Nakamura as Ryusei Shidou, and Hiroshi Kamiya as Jinpachi Ego.

The anime, produced by Eight Bit and directed by Tetsuaki Watanabe, first premiered in October 2022, running until March 2023. An anime film based on the Episode Nagi manga was released in Japan in April 2024, and had a North American theatrical run in June of that year.

Blue Lock season 2 begins in Japan on October 5, 2024, and is set to stream on Crunchyroll. For the latest on other new anime shows and movies, check out our in-depth looks at Jujutsu Kaisen season 3, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War part 3, and Attack on Titan The Movie: The Last Attack.