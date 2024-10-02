Blue Lock season 2 release schedule – when is episode 1 of the sports anime on Crunchyroll?

Blue Lock season 2 is getting ready to kick off with its U-20 arc in October. But when is the first episode streaming on Crunchyroll? It's a good question, and we now have the definitive answer for those who want to watch the soccer anime straight from the opening whistle this week.

Below, we'll have all the details you need to know about the Blue Lock season 2, episode 1 release date. That includes the streaming time in the US and UK, expected episode count, release schedule, and more.

After you're done, dive into our new anime guides, including Solo Leveling season 2, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War part 3, and Dan Da Dan.

(Image credit: Muneyuki Kaneshiro, Yusuke Nomura, Kodansha / "BLUE LOCK" Production Committee)

Nice and simple here: The Blue Lock season 2, episode 1 release date is October 5 at 9:00 AM Pacific/Noon Eastern on Crunchyroll. That's 5:00 PM BST in the UK.

For other regions, check out the time zone converter. And be sure to keep an eye on some of fall 2024's other big releases with our ReZero season 3 release schedule and Dan Da Dan release schedule.

Blue Lock season 2 release schedule – when are new episodes out?

(Image credit: Muneyuki Kaneshiro, Yusuke Nomura, Kodansha / "BLUE LOCK" Production Committee)

New episodes of Blue Lock season 2 will premiere every Saturday on Crunchyroll, and should run through to December. The time isn't expected to change, though be mindful of the end of Daylight Savings Time towards the end of October and into November; that may tweak the times back by an hour for a few weeks in some regions.

The current Blue Lock season 2 release schedule is below:

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Blue Lock season 2, episode 1: October 5, 2024

Blue Lock season 2, episode 2: October 12, 2024

Blue Lock season 2, episode 3: October 19, 2024

Where can I watch Blue Lock season 2?

(Image credit: Muneyuki Kaneshiro, Yusuke Nomura, Kodansha / "BLUE LOCK" Production Committee)

Blue Lock season 2 will be streaming exclusively on Crunchyroll. The first 24 episodes are also available now on the anime streamer. So, no, don't expect the series to make the leap to Netflix or Disney Plus/Hulu anytime soon.

Blue Lock season 2 episode count

(Image credit: Eight Bit)

There are 14 episodes in Blue Lock season 2's U-20 arc. Given that the new season is expected to focus on just one match, that makes sense to us.

If the soccer anime runs without interruption, that takes us right up to January 2025.

The story synopsis teases what to expect over the coming months. It reads: "After making it this far, 35 players stand, but now the Blue Lock program itself faces elimination from Japan’s very own U-20 National Team. Vicious rivals will have to team up to defeat the national youth team if any of them want a shot at the striker position. Can they put aside their egos long enough to win together, or will they lose divided?"

For more, check out our picks for the best anime you should be watching in 2024 and all the latest on Jujutsu Kaisen season 3.