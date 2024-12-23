Jujutsu Kaisen's prequel compilation movie is coming in 2025, but we're still waiting on season 3's release plans

Jujutsu Kaisen's compilation movie – which combines the second season's prequel Hidden Inventory/Premature Death arcs into one feature-length package – has received a 2025 release date.

As revealed at Jump Festa 2025 (H/T AnimeCorner), the Hidden Inventory/Premature Death movie is coming to Japanese cinemas on May 30. A western release date hasn't yet been revealed, but we would expect more news on that within the next few months.

The feature is expected to bring together the first five episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, an arc which dived further into the past and recounts Gojo and Geto's time as sorcerers-in-training at Jujutsu High.

A new visual for the project has also been released, which sees one-time friends and sorcerers Gojo and Geto looking carefree and standing back to back – a far cry from what would eventually happen between the pair.

The anime event also unveiled a key visual for Jujutsu Kaisen season 3, which is set to adapt the manga's Culling Games arc. In it, protagonist Yuji Itadori is seen clutching a blood-red hand while being framed by a window. However, fans were left disappointed after they received no further update on the new season's release plans.

(Image credit: Gege Akutami/Shueisha, JUJUTSU KAISEN Project)

Still, 2025 already has a killer lineup of new anime, even without Jujutsu Kaisen season 3's presence. My Hero Academia season 8, Solo Leveling season 2, Spy x Family season 3, and Dan Da Dan season 2 are just some of the big hitters heading to streaming, while the first instalment of the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle trilogy hits cinemas next year.

