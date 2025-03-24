After no big Jujutsu Kaisen announcements on a week packed with anime news, fans are now convinced season 3 is skipping 2025

It seems that Culling Game won't be adapted this year

Jujutsu Kaisen
(Image credit: Gege Akutami/Shueisha, JUJUTSU KAISEN Project)

The AnimeJapan 2025 schedule was packed with major new anime news, including the announcement of a Chainsaw Man movie release date and confirmation of a My Hero Academia season 8 release window.

But, despite having a panel at the expo, there is still no news on Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 – and it has fans fearing the worst about their long-predicted 2025 release date.

"So it's more or less clear now that [Jujutsu Kaisen season 3] will be releasing in 2026," one fan wrote on Twitter, neatly summarizing the mood of a slightly downcast fanbase. "Release me from this drought," one replied, while another was more realistic, pointing out that there was also a three-year gap between 2020's first season and 2023's follow-up.

This isn't just an overreaction of a fan meltdown, either. Jujutsu Kaisen's animation studio Mappa is already busy with the aforementioned Chainsaw Man feature, plus Cowboy Bebop director Shinichirō Watanabe's Adult Swim anime Lazarus.

That, when coupled with the fact that the fall 2025 anime season is already fit to burst and everything that is arriving then has already been announced in advance, and things are looking decidedly bleak.

So, expect to wait at least until 2026 for the next helping of Jujutsu Kaisen. The third season is set to adapt the manga's Culling Game arc, a brutal battle royale-style event that sees major sorcerers face off in a conflict that will decide the fate of Japan.

It's not all doom and gloom for Jujutsu Kaisen fans, however. A compilation movie covering the Hidden Inventory and Premature Death prequel arcs from the second season is hitting Japan on May 30, with a wider release expected later this year.

For more, check out our picks for the best anime you should be watching right now.

Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell

