AnimeJapan 2025: times, dates, panel schedule – and all the possible big announcements

Get ready to hear about some of the biggest new anime releases of the year at AnimeJapan 2025. While it isn't quite at the level of San Diego Comic-Con, the annual anime expo is growing in stature and popularity – as proven by a packed schedule of panels this year, ones that promise big announcements, big reveals, and the chance to catch up with some of your favorite series.

So, when is it, who will be there, and what can we expect? With the event fast approaching, we've seen fit to give you a cheat sheet on all things AnimeJapan 2025. That includes the lowdown on the event itself, a full schedule of major panels (including big names such as Chainsaw Man, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Demon Slayer), and whether you can watch the anime event from the comfort of your own homes.

What is AnimeJapan 2025?

(Image credit: MAPPA)

AnimeJapan is an event and expo aimed at both fans of anime as well as the business side of the industry – including marketing, distribution, and more.

First launched in 2014, AnimeJapan usually attracts over 100,000 members of the public to its two 'open' days (two other days are held back for what is known as 'Business Days').

Throughout the event, there will be opportunities to buy merchandise, peruse exhibition stands of anime and anime-adjacent companies, as well attending panels for some of the biggest names, studios and shows in the industry.

AnimeJapan 2025 takes place between March 22-25 in the Big Sight exhibition centre in Tokyo.

(Image credit: MBS/MAPPA)

AnimeJapan 2025's panel schedule is packed, with dozens of talks taking place across four stages: Red, White, Blue, and Green.

Below, you'll find our picks for the major panels you need to know about, as well as timings for those in the US and UK. The full schedule is on the AnimeJapan 2025 website, though only in Japanese Standard Time.

Saturday, March 22

Netflix – 9:00 PM Eastern (March 21)/1:00 AM GMT [Blue Stage]

Blue Lock – 9:15 PM Eastern (March 21)/1:15 AM GMT [Green Stage]

Tokyo Revengers – 9:30 PM Eastern (March 21)/1:30 AM GMT [White Stage]

Demon Slayer – 9:55 PM Eastern (March 21)/1:55 AM GMT [Red Stage]

Kaiju No. 8 – 11:15 PM Eastern (March 21)/3:15 AM GMT [Red Stage]

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes – 11:55 PM Eastern (March 21)/3:55 AM GMT [Green Stage]

Oshi no Ko – 00:35 AM Eastern/4:35 AM GMT [Red Stage]

My Hero Academia – 1:45 AM Eastern/5:45 AM GMT [Red Stage]

Sakamoto Days – 4:10 AM Eastern/8:10 AM GMT [Green Stage]

One Piece – 6:10 AM Eastern/10:10 AM GMT [Red Stage]

Sunday, March 23

Jujutsu Kaisen – 9:45 PM Eastern (March 22)/1:45 AM GMT [Red Stage]

Black Butler – 10:35 PM Eastern (March 22)/2:35 AM GMT [Green Stage]

Fate/strange Fake – 11:15 PM Eastern (March 22)/3:15 AM GMT [Red Stage]

Dr. Stone – 11:55 PM Eastern (March 22)/3:55 AM GMT [Green Stage]

The Apothecary Diaries – 0:35 AM Eastern/4:35 AM GMT [Red Stage]

ReZero season 3 – 1:55 AM Eastern/5:55 AM GMT [Red Stage]

Digimon – 2:30 AM Eastern/6:30 AM GMT [Blue Stage]

Chainsaw Man The Movie – Reze Arc – 2:45 AM Eastern/6:45 AM GMT [White Stage]

Gundam – 3:15 AM Eastern/7:15 AM GMT [Red Stage]

What could be announced at AnimeJapan 2025?

(Image credit: © Eiichiro Oda / Shueisha, Toei Animation)

As you can see from the sheer amount of panels above, there's serious scope for major announcements to drop during AnimeJapan 2025.

We wouldn't be surprised to see a clip or longer teaser from Demon Slayer Infinity Castle. Elsewhere on the feature film front, a release date for the Chainsaw Man movie feels like a safe prediction.

Netflix kicks off the event with a general panel, one which could offer a full taste of their lineup for the rest of the year. Moonrise is just one of many that could be shown off at the event.

Meanwhile, expect previews of the latest Gundam series, the upcoming My Hero Academia spin-off Vigilantes, One Piece's return, and hopefully some more from Kaiju No. 8 season 2.

In terms of groundbreaking announcements, there could be a narrower release window for Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 and even confirmation of a third season of Blue Lock. All told, there's plenty to get excited about this weekend.

Where can I watch AnimeJapan 2025?

(Image credit: Muneyuki Kaneshiro, Yusuke Nomura, Kodansha / "BLUE LOCK" Production Committee)

Unfortunately, much like SDCC, AnimeJapan won't be streamed anywhere online. We recommend sticking with AnimeJapan's official 'Overseas' account on Twitter, following the social media accounts of the shows listed in the panels section above and – of course – sticking with GamesRadar+ for all the fallout from the event.

