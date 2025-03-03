One of 2024's best anime movies has a sequel coming, and the first trailer has been revealed along with a new special

Details of the followup to Haikyu!!: The Dumpster Battle, one of the best anime movies of 2024, have been revealed with the first trailer. Not only are we getting the sequel, now titled Haikyu!! the Movie: VS The Little Giant, but there’s a TV special coming soon as well.

Unveiled as part of a 10th anniversary event and livestream, the trailer for Haikyu!! The Movie: VS The Little Giant teases more exhilarating volleyball action from the Spring Nationals. Having bested the wildcats from Nekoma High School, Shoyo Hinata and the rest of his Karasuno teammates move on to face Kamomedai High—another climactic showdown.

『劇場版ハイキュー!! VS 小さな巨人』スーパーティザーPV - YouTube Watch On

The match against Kamomedai was teased at the end of the last movie, where Hinata came face to face with Kōrai Hoshiumi, one of the school’s star players and another prodigious talent who’s on the shorter side. He’s the eponymous ‘Little Giant’ the crows will need to overcome if they want to progress.

The footage focuses almost entirely on Hinata and Hoshiumi, making it clear this will be another test of wills for either side. Date Tech High make an appearance as well, in their light green and white jerseys. The Dumpster Battle had quite a few flashbacks, so VS The Little Giant may do the same, re-introducing old rivals for the less familiar cinema-going audience.

We just have these clips to go by for now, since no official synopsis has been released yet.

Meanwhile, another beloved match from the manga, Fukurōdani Academy vs Mujinazaka High, is being adapted for television. 'The Place Where Monsters Go' will cover their intense encounter during another quarterfinal in the Spring Nationals.

スペシャルアニメ「ハイキュー!! バケモノたちの行くところ」ティザーPV - YouTube Watch On

Susumu Mitsunaka is returning to write and direct VS The Little Giant, with Production I.G. continuing to handle the animation. Interestingly, there was a small change to the overarching name for these releases, in light of this announcement.

Previously, The Dumpster Battle and its sequel formed Haikyu!! Final, a two-part last hurrah for the franchise on-screen. The 'Final' has since been taken off the official website. More installments and specials to come, perhaps? There’s certainly plenty more to adapt from Hinata’s journey.

For now, we have Haikyu!! The Movie: VS The Little Giant and The Place Where Monsters Go to look forward to. Neither have a release window yet, but keep an eye on our new anime list for what else you should look out for, and comb through our best anime selection for other hits you should watch.