One of 2024's best anime movies has a sequel coming, and the first trailer has been revealed along with a new special

News
By
published

Shoyo Hinata and the crows return to the big screen for Haikyu!! The Movie: VS The Little Giant, but they’ve got company this time around

Shoto Hinata in Haikyu!! The Movie: VS The Little Giant
(Image credit: Toho)

Details of the followup to Haikyu!!: The Dumpster Battle, one of the best anime movies of 2024, have been revealed with the first trailer. Not only are we getting the sequel, now titled Haikyu!! the Movie: VS The Little Giant, but there’s a TV special coming soon as well.

Unveiled as part of a 10th anniversary event and livestream, the trailer for Haikyu!! The Movie: VS The Little Giant teases more exhilarating volleyball action from the Spring Nationals. Having bested the wildcats from Nekoma High School, Shoyo Hinata and the rest of his Karasuno teammates move on to face Kamomedai High—another climactic showdown.

『劇場版ハイキュー!! VS 小さな巨人』スーパーティザーPV - YouTube 『劇場版ハイキュー!! VS 小さな巨人』スーパーティザーPV - YouTube
Watch On

The match against Kamomedai was teased at the end of the last movie, where Hinata came face to face with Kōrai Hoshiumi, one of the school’s star players and another prodigious talent who’s on the shorter side. He’s the eponymous ‘Little Giant’ the crows will need to overcome if they want to progress.

The footage focuses almost entirely on Hinata and Hoshiumi, making it clear this will be another test of wills for either side. Date Tech High make an appearance as well, in their light green and white jerseys. The Dumpster Battle had quite a few flashbacks, so VS The Little Giant may do the same, re-introducing old rivals for the less familiar cinema-going audience.

We just have these clips to go by for now, since no official synopsis has been released yet.

Meanwhile, another beloved match from the manga, Fukurōdani Academy vs Mujinazaka High, is being adapted for television. 'The Place Where Monsters Go' will cover their intense encounter during another quarterfinal in the Spring Nationals.

スペシャルアニメ「ハイキュー!! バケモノたちの行くところ」ティザーPV - YouTube スペシャルアニメ「ハイキュー!! バケモノたちの行くところ」ティザーPV - YouTube
Watch On

Susumu Mitsunaka is returning to write and direct VS The Little Giant, with Production I.G. continuing to handle the animation. Interestingly, there was a small change to the overarching name for these releases, in light of this announcement.

Previously, The Dumpster Battle and its sequel formed Haikyu!! Final, a two-part last hurrah for the franchise on-screen. The 'Final' has since been taken off the official website. More installments and specials to come, perhaps? There’s certainly plenty more to adapt from Hinata’s journey.

For now, we have Haikyu!! The Movie: VS The Little Giant and The Place Where Monsters Go to look forward to. Neither have a release window yet, but keep an eye on our new anime list for what else you should look out for, and comb through our best anime selection for other hits you should watch.

See more Movies News
Anthony McGlynn
Anthony McGlynn
Contributing Writer

Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about animation movies
Shrek and Sonic side by side

The Sonic team had the perfect response to Shrek 5's controversial redesigns: "Take notes"

The Bridges of Madison County

The 32 most heartbreaking movie moments
GTA 6

5 talking points about the state of games in 2025
See more latest
Most Popular
PSVR 2 up close next to a gaming PC
PSVR 2's price drop makes it cheaper than the Meta Quest 3, and I know which one I'd buy
This streamer just beat a no-hit run of Dark Souls 3 with a saxophone controller, and they've got their sights set on Monster Hunter Wilds next
MTG Marvel&#039;s Spider-Man set art of Spider-Man swinging in frame, surrounded by MTG Marvel&#039;s Spider-Man products
The first MTG Spider-Man previews have landed, and you can pre-order the set right now
Hugh Jackman as Wolverine and Deadpool walking in front of a damaged store during the Marvel movie Deadpool and Wolverine.
There's a moment in Deadpool and Wolverine involving Spider-Man that you might have misinterpreted
Death Stranding
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach gets new details from PlayStation, teasing fans with info on its combat, story, and "large open-world environments"
Monster Hunter Wilds
Monster Hunter Wilds might be a bit too popular as one indie dev says their sales totally flatlined around the action RPG's launch: "We haven't sold a single game"
Invincible season 3
We've only seen one shot of Invincible season 3's final two episodes in the trailer so far – and it reveals basically nothing
Varada Sethu and Ncuti Gatwa in Doctor Who season 2
The first full-length trailer for Doctor Who season 2 is here – and fans think they've spotted the mysterious Mrs. Flood
Fujibayashi Naoe looks at her father&#039;s hidden blade in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows as he bestows it to her
New Assassin's Creed Shadows video shows off its "Spartan kick on steroids" and the most brutal combat I've seen in the series
Superman
Gen V star reveals he unsuccessfully auditioned for Superman and Homelander