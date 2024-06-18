A new Super Mario Bros. movie is officially coming in 2026

The next Super Mario Bros. movie has a release date – and it's coming in 2026.

Nintendo boss Shigeru Miyamoto shared the news on Twitter last night. "Hello, this is Miyamoto. We will be broadcasting a Nintendo Direct tonight, but before that I would like to make an announcement," he wrote via Nintendo's account . "The release date for the new Super Mario animated movie in Japan has been set for April 24, 2026. We are working with the Illumination team to make it a fun movie, so please continue to look forward to it."

The first movie, released in 2023, sees the titular plumber (voiced by Chris Pratt) and his brother Luigi (Charlie Day) transported from Brooklyn to the Mushroom Kingdom as they find themselves on a mission to save both worlds from Bowser (Jack Black) and his army. The voice cast also includes Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, and Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong. No casting information for the next movie has been revealed yet.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie became the highest-grossing movie based on a video game and the third-highest-grossing animated movie of all time (behind The Lion King and Frozen 2). The film was also the second-highest-grossing movie of 2023, beaten only by Barbie at last year's box office.

The new Super Mario Bros. movie hits the big screen on April 24, 2026. In the meantime, check out our guide to the biggest upcoming movies on the way for the rest of this year.