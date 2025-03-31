Final Fantasy 7 Remake's Aerith actor is throwing her hat into the ring for the Legend of Zelda movie: "I just wanna audition for Zelda so bad"

published

Briana White as Zelda? Yes, please

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom screenshot showing Princess Zelda with tied-back blonde hair and emerald green eyes, wielding a sword before her face
(Image credit: Nintendo)

The upcoming live-action Legend of Zelda movie finally has a release date, and fans are now taking to social media with posts featuring who they think should act in the film – but one in particular, Aerith's voice actor from the Final Fantasy 7 Remake herself, wants a shot herself.

Briana White, the iconic English voice behind beloved character Aerith Gainsborough, shares as much in a recent post online. Responding to news of the live-action film's 2027 release, the actor says she wants to audition "so bad" for the role of Princess Zelda: "I just wanna audition for Zelda so bad. Just an audition." Unsurprisingly, fans (it's me, I'm fans) are commenting to express how much they'd like to see White as Zelda.

"PLEASE," writes one, "you did SUCH a good job voicing Aerith." Another tells White she'd "make a great Zelda."

It's not just fans that think so, either. Fellow voice actors are replying to White to show their own support, too. As Dragon Ball, Genshin Impact, and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's Paul Castro Jr. comments, "Fr you’d be a killer Zelda!"

The idea is certainly fun to consider, but Nintendo's own pick for Zelda remains a mystery.

Not much is known about the movie's plot just yet, including Zelda's actual role in it – is she a child or an adult, and which timeline is the film's princess from? There's no telling for now, but I'd argue that White could do a mean Breath of the Wild or Tears of the Kingdom Zelda impression.

Other popular actor picks making rounds within the series' community include Anya Taylor-Joy, as well as Hunger Games and Euphoria actor Hunter Schafer.

Speaking to Variety in the past, Schafer admitted she'd also love to play Zelda. "That would be so cool," said the actor. "I love the game, personally. I played it as a kid, and I still play it now. Who knows! That would be pretty cool."

Whether it ends up being White, Schafer, or another talented actor, though, I'm personally just happy we're finally seeing a Zelda-related on-screen production come to fruition – and no, the 1989 animation doesn't count.

The Legend of Zelda movie and Sonic 4 are game for competition with both set for release a week apart

Anna Koselke
Anna Koselke
Staff Writer

After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.

