Zelda fans' top pick for the movie's titular princess also thinks "that would be so cool"

The actor everyone wants to play Princess Zelda in the upcoming The Legend of Zelda movie has responded to all the fan casting: "That would be so cool."

It's only been a few days since Nintendo announced that a live-action The Legend of Zelda movie was in the works, but fans have pretty much decided who they want in the lead roles . There have been a lot of suggestions as to who should play Princess Zelda and Link in the adaptation, but none more than Euphoria and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes actor Hunter Schafer as the titular princess and Evil Dead Rise and One Piece actor Morgan Davies as Hyrule's hero.

The only names attached to the project right now are director Wes Ball (The Maze Runner series), producer Avi Arad (Venom, Spider-Man), and Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto - who has been working with Arad on a Zelda movie adaptation for the last 10 years . That hasn't stopped one of the aforementioned actors from shooting their shot, though.

When asked what they thought about the fan casting by Variety during the premiere of the new The Hunger Games movie, Schafer responded: "That would be so cool. I love the game, personally. I played it as a kid and I still play it now. Who knows! That would be pretty cool." It sounds like the actor is on board if the opportunity comes up - we just need to see what Davies thinks about playing the Nintendo protagonist.

There are a lot of things other than casting that fans are concerned about when it comes to adapting their favorite Nintendo IP. For starters, GamesRadar+'s Jasmine Gould-Wilson can't imagine Link speaking in the upcoming Zelda movie unless it's done right . Fellow GR+ writer Bradley Russell also thinks The Legend of Zelda movie needs to be less Breath of the Wild and more Ocarina of Time .