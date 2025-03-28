The Legend of Zelda live-action movie finally has a release date, Nintendo randomly confirms through its newly released app
The first-ever live-action Legend of Zelda movie is headed to theaters in 2027
The live-action Legend of Zelda movie finally has a release date – and it was announced in the most atypical way.
Nintendo shared the news today via its newly launched mobile app that the film is set to hit theaters worldwide on March 26, 2027. Wes Ball, helmer of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes and the Dylan O'Brien-led Maze Runner trilogy, is set to direct the upcoming film. The live-action, feature-length adaptation of everyone's favorite video game franchise was announced back in 2023.
The first Legend of Zelda game was released in 1986, with the newest game in the franchise, The Echoes of Wisdom, coming out in 2024. The series, set in the fantasy land of Hyrule, follows an elf-like, sword-wielding, matching-set-wearing hero named Link as he saves the fair and beautiful Princess Zelda from an evil demon king named Ganon.
A computer-animated Zelda movie was pitched back in 2007, but Nintendo allegedly said no due to the commercial failure of the 1993 live-action Super Mario Bros. movie (which really isn't that bad!). It wasn't until the enormous success of the 2023 Super Mario Bros. Movie that the Legend of Zelda movie was finally greenlit.
As of right now, we don't have any casting announcements – though Hunter Schafer has been a popular fan cast for Princess Zelda. Machine Gun Kelly jokingly threw his hat in the ring for Link, but the rapper/actor is sadly just too tall.
