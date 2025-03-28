The Legend of Zelda live-action movie finally has a release date, Nintendo randomly confirms through its newly released app

News
By published

The first-ever live-action Legend of Zelda movie is headed to theaters in 2027

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
(Image credit: Nintendo)

The live-action Legend of Zelda movie finally has a release date – and it was announced in the most atypical way.

Nintendo shared the news today via its newly launched mobile app that the film is set to hit theaters worldwide on March 26, 2027. Wes Ball, helmer of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes and the Dylan O'Brien-led Maze Runner trilogy, is set to direct the upcoming film. The live-action, feature-length adaptation of everyone's favorite video game franchise was announced back in 2023.

The first Legend of Zelda game was released in 1986, with the newest game in the franchise, The Echoes of Wisdom, coming out in 2024. The series, set in the fantasy land of Hyrule, follows an elf-like, sword-wielding, matching-set-wearing hero named Link as he saves the fair and beautiful Princess Zelda from an evil demon king named Ganon.

A computer-animated Zelda movie was pitched back in 2007, but Nintendo allegedly said no due to the commercial failure of the 1993 live-action Super Mario Bros. movie (which really isn't that bad!). It wasn't until the enormous success of the 2023 Super Mario Bros. Movie that the Legend of Zelda movie was finally greenlit.

As of right now, we don't have any casting announcements – though Hunter Schafer has been a popular fan cast for Princess Zelda. Machine Gun Kelly jokingly threw his hat in the ring for Link, but the rapper/actor is sadly just too tall.

For more, check out our ever-growing list of upcoming video game movies.

See more Movies News
CATEGORIES
Lauren Milici
Lauren Milici
Senior Writer, Tv & Film

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ currently based in the Midwest. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about fantasy movies
Rachel Zegler in Disney&#039;s Snow White

Snow White popcorn buckets are here, but they’re pretty tame compared to Nosferatu and Deadpool
Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Netflix wants Daniel Craig to join the cast of Greta Gerwig's Narnia movie – but it's not certain if he'll take it
The taxi jumps over rooftops and collects coins in Yellow Taxi Goes Vroom, with an Indie Spotlight sticker

Yellow Taxi Goes Vroom smashes together Super Mario 64, Katamari Damacy, and Crazy Taxi to create the wildest platformer I've ever played

See more latest
Most Popular
Ridley Scott
Ridley Scott once pitched The Studio's Seth Rogen a Monopoly movie and well, it sounded great: "[We] were like, 'F***'"
Sarah Michelle Gellar in Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot will reportedly have a main character who's "more Willow," with Sarah Michelle Gellar as a guest star
Bryan Cranston
25 years later, Bryan Cranston teases a "different dynamic" in Malcolm in the Middle revival, and says he's been trying to make it happen for over a decade
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows screenshot showing female protagonist Naoe
Assassin's Creed Shadows has an early secret weapon that's easy to miss, but you have to get: "I haven’t even been hit once since I found it"
Sarah Michelle Gellar in Buffy
How to watch Buffy The Vampire Slayer online and from anywhere
The switch 2 right joy-con on its side looking liek a computer mouse attached to some device
The mysterious button on the Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con has finally been revealed – it's a C, and fans are desperately trying to figure out what it's for: "Either Community or Connect"
Thunderbolts* trailer
Marvel fans think Avengers: Doomsday announcements sealed the fate of this Thunderbolts character once and for all
inZOI Character Studio screenshot showing a young woman with short black/pink hair, black cat-like ears, and a black blouse with a bowtie
Realistic The Sims competitor inZOI already has 86% "Very Positive" reviews on Steam as fans praise its visuals and lack of paid DLC
A trainer gives a thumbs up to the camera as the UI shows her rank climbing up the Z-A charts in Pokemon Legends Z-A
After wondering what the heck Pokemon Legends: Z-A's name actually meant, we now know it's tied to a pretty cool ranking system
Pedro Pascal as Joel Miller and Bella Ramsey as Ellie during one of the best shows on Max, The Last of Us.
Neil Druckmann says he's letting HBO worry about "what to spoil or not" ahead of The Last of Us season 2 after Part 2's leaks: "[It] all blew up in my face"