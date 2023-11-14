An unexpected star has thrown their hat in the ring for the Zelda movie

A feature-length, live-action adaptation of The Legend of Zelda has been announced – and Machine Gun Kelly wants to play Link.

"if I don't play Link we have a problem," Kelly wrote on his Instagram story alongside a screenshot of the announcement article.

Kelly, who acts professionally under his birth name Colson Baker, is a known fan of the video game franchise – with he and fiancee Megan Fox dressing up as Link and Zelda for Halloween last year.

Though Kelly is known mainly for his music, the rapper has starred in several films including Bird Box, The Dirt (where he played rockstar Tommy Lee), Midnight in the Switchgrass (alongside Fox), and wrote, directed, produced, and starred in his own stoner comedy titled Good Mourning.

Link, the protagonist in the Legend of Zelda franchise, is a sword-wielding elf tasked with saving the magical land of Hyrule from Ganon, a pretty scary demon king (and the final boss battle in every game that I can't beat). We'd argue that Kelly, who stands at 6'4", might be too tall for the role. The first game in the franchise was released back in 1986, with the latest game coming out earlier this year.

Nintendo has announced that the live-action film will be produced by Avid Arad, former owner of Marvel Comics and the founder of Marvel Studios, and directed by Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes helmer Wes Ball.

The Legend of Zelda movie does not yet have a release date. For now, check out the ever-growing list of upcoming video game movies.