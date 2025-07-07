I have an outrageous amount of Switch 2 accessories, but all the ones I really want are under $25 for Prime Day

The Nintendo Switch 2 is only a little over a month old, so the best Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals this year aren't going to heavily feature Ninty's shiny new handheld.

If you're expecting to see any cash shaved off the Switch 2, you're gonna have to wait until a little later on in the console's lifespan. All is not lost, however, as while the console will remain at full price for a while, there are still a ton of Switch 2 accessories for less than $25 on Amazon right this very second.

Everything from the 4Gamers Travel Kit, which is just $24.99 at Amazon to JSAUX's USB-C Switch 2 charger is down to just $17.99 on Amazon - all before Prime Day officially kicks off on July 8. None of the big-ticket items like games or the Pro controller are under that $25 sweet spot, but these early Prime Day deals prove you can still build a high-end Ninty setup without the high-end cost.

JSAUX 65W USB-C Charger for Nintendo Switch 2 | $25.99 $17.99 at Amazon

Save $8 - If you need a spare charger for your new Switch 2, this JSAUX 65W USB-C Charger is down to just $17.99 for a limited time, saving you 31% off its $25.99 MSRP. If you travel a lot with your new Ninty handheld, this JSAUX deal will have you sorted too, as it comes packed with US, UK, and EU plug adapters, all for a record-low price of $17.99 right before Prime Day. UK: £25.99 at Amazon

4Gamers Travel Kit Compatible with Switch 2 | $24.99 at Amazon

Adding the 4Gamers Travel Kit to this list is a bit of a cheeky move on my part, but even without any discounts, this set of Switch 2 goodies is a major bargain. For just $24.99, you not only get a high-quality protective case for your new handheld with storage for up to 12 game carts but also a spare screen protector and a charging cable too. UK: £24.96 at Amazon

JSAUX Game Card Case for Nintendo Switch 2 | $19.99 $17.99 at Amazon

Save $2 - JSAUX makes a second appearance on this list with its Game Card Case, which is currently down to just $17.99 on Amazon right now. You can store both of your new Switch 2 and older Switch 2 carts in his case, and even your new micro SD Express Card too, while saving $2 in the process. UK: £19.99 at Amazon

Orzly Glass Screen Protector for Nintendo Switch 2 | $19.99 $9.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - Orzly's glass screen protectors for the Switch 2 are now just $9.99 at Amazon for a limited time ahead of Prime Day. Typically, this 4-pack of protectors is $19.99, but right now you can save $10 and have plenty of protectors spare in case you don't get all the annoying air bubbles out the first time. UK: £19.99 £8.91 at Amazon

AIfasterfly Steering Wheels for Nintendo Switch 2 | $14.99 $12.99 at Amazon

Save $2 - These Alfasterfly steering wheel controllers let you pop in your Switch 2 Joy-Con controllers to create a more immersive Mario Kart World experience, and they're down to a record-low price of just $12.99 ahead of Prime Day. UK: OOS at Amazon

JSAUX Thumb Grips for Nintendo Switch 2 | $12.99 $9.99 at Amazon

Save $2 - JSAUX has discounted a ton of its Switch 2 accessories ahead of Prime Day, including its Thumb Grips, which are down to just $9.99 right now. You can pick these up in all-black or in a more colorful red and blue set, which match the dabs of color found on the new Joy-Con 2 controllers. UK: £9.99 £8.49 at Amazon

TiMOVO Protective Silicone Case for Nintendo Switch 2 | $18.99 $8.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - If you'd prefer a protective shell case for your Switch 2, TimOVO has you covered as their Protective Silicone Case for the Switch 2 is down to $8.99 from its $18.99 MSRP on Amazon. Originally, this deal meant you could grab the case for $9.99, but a furtehr 10% off coupon makes it even more of a bargain with a saving of $10 off in total. UK: £13.99 at Amazon

Should you buy Nintendo Switch 2 accessories?

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

As one of the best gaming handhelds, the Nintendo Switch 2 comes with everything you need to set it up right in the box (other than your smart TV and electricity of course) so no one ever really needs to buy extra accessories. That being said, if you want to keep your pricey bit of tech safe and protected, make it easier to carry around, or simply just add new ways to play during your day-to-day Nintendo gaming life, adding extra goodies into your setup can make your life a lot easier, and a whole lot more fun.

Grabbing one of the best Nintendo Switch cases that's also compatible with the Switch 2 can go a long way in keeping it safe. If you mostly play in handheld mode, keeping it sitting on a table between Mario Kart World sessions leaves it open to accidental damage of all kinds, but so long as it's in a case like the one included in the 4Gamers Travel Kit above, it's hopefully going to keep out of harms way.

Plus, the 4Gamers case also comes with extra game storage, as do a lot of Switch 2 cases on the market right now, so they come in handy in other ways too. Screen protectors are also a great bit of added protection, and with the Orzly pack above, you get 4 in total. They aren't the easiest to apply, but at least with a whole pack of them, there's plenty of room for error.

As was the case with the best Nintendo Switch accessories last generation, whether you need extras for your Switch 2 setup depends on what you play and how you play. For example, anyone with kids or younger Nintendo fans in their family is going to get a lot of use out of steering wheel controllers for Mario Kart World like the ones by AIfasterfly, but anyone who prefers racing with a Pro controller won't get a lot of use out of them.

Whatever way you play, at least this generation, you don't need to fork out a lot of cash to get hold of high-quality Switch 2 accessories. And, if these less than $25 Ninty discounts have proven anything, it's that there's going to be plenty more Switch 2 accessory deals once Prime Day is up and running.

