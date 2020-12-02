SteelSeries Arctis 7P review

A quality headset for anyone looking to get something PlayStation-centric with great - but not flawless - audio that won't break the bank.

SteelSeries is ever-present in the gaming audio world, and it makes some of the best gaming headsets going - I'm not saying anything you don't know here. However, 2020 being what it is, we at GamesRadar are beginning a new resurgence of looking at the hardware behemoth's line-up. The Arctis 7P is first up, and it's a PlayStation-centric version of the Arctis 7 that offers compatibility across the generational divide, but also seamless wireless audio provision for PC and Switch.

Is the SteelSeries Arctis 7P worth $149 / £159, though? And is it worthy of being dubbed one of the best PS5 headsets already? My time with the headset indicates that: yes, it is.

Design & Features

Essential info (Image credit: Future/SteelSeries) Type: Wireless

Microphone: Discord-certified, ClearCast, retractable, bidirectional

Compatibility: PS5, PS4, PC, Switch, Android

Controls: Mic mute, volume, self-mic volume

Impedance: 32 Ω (Ohm)

Frequency response: 20 - 20000 Hz

Even from the outside and the box, the headset oozes quality; it's a neat, narrow, and compact package, not a monster like some Razer headsets can come in. That isn't a big deal, obviously, but you know that this will be a headset that won't hog space as a result.

Out of the box, the SteelSeries and Arctis line's quality is even more apparent. There's a sleek white (or black) design, and the build is robust and sturdy - but it also provides a headset that is light and comfy. The ski-goggle type headband is very comfortable and easy to adjust, but it can slide a little bit across the head as it doesn't actually clamp or hold on.

Meanwhile, the controls are spread across the two cups (which is low-key a good move on higher-end headsets that have more going on by default), with the power and volume slider for hearing your own voice on one side, and the mic, mic mute button, main volume, and dual USB ports - both micro and mini - on the left.

The retractable microphone is of excellent build-quality, too, while all the onboard controls are neat, tidy, and responsive. The bonus of a dial for the mic volume on your own voice is nice - though I never have it on - and the feature-set on PC will allow you to customise when you're playing on that platform.

Performance

The overall audio quality of the SteelSeries Arctis 7P is excellent, particularly in terms of it being crisp, clear, and detailed. The 40mm drivers do a great job of giving me Assassin's Creed Valhalla's music, voices (which are incredibly clear whatever game I'm in), environmental sounds, and much of the combat noises too. I would really like a bit more oomph at the bottom of the audio spectrum though - there's a noticeable lack of bass sometimes which can lead to an overwhelmingly alarming amount of treble that's being thrown straight into your brain. It can even make you wince and the lose richness and roundness of sound.

However, I should say this has not been a huge problem or concern but will be something to note for those who play online shooters (like The Division 2 where I noticed some lack of punch to gun noises) or booming-soundtrack or weapon-heavy single-player games such as Doom Eternal or the Wolfenstein series.

The surround sound is great and does help in shooters like Apex Legends on PS5, but you will miss this a bit on PC. It perfectly fits into Sony's 3D Tempest Audio though, of course, and you can see its qualities on Sony's consoles. Both the PS5 and PS4, that is; I tried it across both and it does a bang-up job whatever system you're on.

The wireless nature of the headset is seamless in setup and stable, on the other hand, and the battery is very good indeed. I barely have to charge it up, and when I do, it doesn't take long.

Finally, the fit is very comfortable and the adjustable ski-goggle headband makes it sit on the head pleasantly, while the cups are soft and gently hold the set against your ears.

Overall - should you buy it?

This is an excellent piece of kit, and if you're after a SteelSeries headset that covers you across both generations of console - and is a competent PC headset for gaming, not to mention a great Nintendo Switch headset - then this is it. In fact, it's a great early contender for top PS5 headsets this early in the PS5's lifecycle.

Overall, the SteelSeries Arctis 7P is a great package for anyone looking to next-gen while also keeping their PS4. It's certainly worth your money, and I'm not sure there's any greater praise than that.