I still swear by the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 Wireless headset, and it's now dropped under $100

I'm constantly switching out the latest gaming headsets, but the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 Wireless always manages to find its way back to me. Sure, it's not as feature-full as its higher-range counterpart, the Arctis Nova Pro Wireless, but it still brings superb audio to the table, a high-quality mic, and the upper echelons of comfort, all for an affordable, mid-range price tag.



The pair's MSRP is pretty agreeable at $129.99, discount or not, but right now, you can grab the PC version of the wireless headset for $99.99 at Amazon. A saving of $30 may not seem like the biggest deal in the world, but any discount on one of the best gaming headsets is worthwhile. Especially as it makes its price more in line with the best budget headsets - of which it easily reigns supreme over its cheaper rivals.

If you were lucky enough to catch it in last year's Black Friday sales, you'd have seen it drop as low as $79.99, a record for the wireless headset. At 23% off, that's not as impressive, but any time it drops below that sweet $100 spot, I can't help but sing its praises. Especially as it doesn't like to stay at this price for long.

Should you buy the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 Wireless headset?

Every single time I clock that the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 Wireless gaming headset has any kind of significant discount, I feel the urge to sing its praises. Currently, I have the Arctis Nova 5P (the PlayStation version), and it single-handedly remains one of the best PS5 headsets I've had the pleasure of placing on my noggin - and that's coming from someone who tests at least 2-3 brand-new headsets every month.



The first thing that'll instantly grab you, whether you have the Arctis Nova 5 Wireless, the PlayStation, or Xbox model, is just how lightweight it is. If you're fed up with a bulky pair of cups digging into your skull, or are prone to migraines like me, then you'll be happy to know I never have any issues even after hours upon hours playing Dead by Daylight on the PS5, or embrassingly racking up my hours in zero-build Fortnite matches.

At ‎266.7g, I even regularly find myself forgetting I'm using it at all - though the booming sound from its 40mm custom-designed Neodymium Magnetic Drivers is a pretty stark reminder. SteelSeries's long list of gaming audio tech is known for its impressive sound, and the Arctis Nova 5 Wireless doesn't disappoint. If and when I'm testing out a pretty sub-par audio device, like the OXS Storm G2, it's a relief to switch back to this headset. Not to mention, this headset deals with the same drivers as its premium counterpart, the Arctis Nova Pro Wireless, so you're pretty much dealing with the best your games can sound.

If you care about sound, out of the box, this headset is an easy one to recommend. But the free-to-download SteelSeries app opens a realm of easy-to-select audio pre-sets, which just makes things even better. Hooking up to your smartphone to use them is easy, too, thanks to the Bluetooth and 2.4GHz dongle that comes with the headset. From there on out, you have loads of custom audio profiles, some made officially in collaboration with developers and Esports personalities. If you love your Dead by Daylight as much as me, that pre-set is to die for (hopefully not literally if you're a survivor main). I swear, I was able to escape the killer's clutches far more with it turned on than I was without it.



Additionally, the mic on this headset is one of the best I've ever used on a gaming headset. In fact, it's a little too good as over Discord, my friend could hear my quiet whimpering, which let them know exactly where I was hiding during our 'friendly' co-op DBD matches. It's not detachable, which could be a deal-breaker for some. But it is retractable and is so flush with the edge of the cup when fully in the headset that you can take the Arctis Nova 5 out with you for listening to music, and you won't look silly - trust me, I do that on the regular!



If you have a bit more cash to spend than $99.90, you could grab the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless, and I wouldn't judge you. In fact, I'd recommend it more as not only are you getting that same high-end audio and mic quality, but a better battery too. The hot-swappable battery feature of the Pro Wireless outdoes the up to 60 hours of the 5 Wireless easily, and it's even more suited for multi-platform players. Alternatively, there's also the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7, which is a step-up from the 5 Wireless and bring simultaneous Bluetooth and 2.4GHz to the table, alongside the option for a wired connection too.



Yet, if the "under $100" part of my headline is what caught your attention, I have a feeling that the over $300 price tag of the premium option might not be your jam. Just don't blame me if picking up this current Arctis Nova 5 Wireless deal gets you curious about other SteelSeries headsets - as it's a slippery (albeit fantastic-sounding) slope.

