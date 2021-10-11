Where to buy Nintendo Switch OLED: stock updates from the best stores

Looking to find out where to buy the Nintendo Switch OLED? Much like the other consoles, Switch OLED stock is very hard to find at launch. But we're here to help keep you updated on the latest information at the best online retailers to help you find one. Do look out for stores/third-party sellers charging more than the MSRP though. The US Nintendo Switch OLED price is $349 and it's £309 in the UK.

One thing's become apparent though, the white version is the one that's selling out first, whereas the one with a black dock and red/blue Joy-Cons hangs around much longer. So if you're not fussed about which one you get, next time they go online, opt for the latter and you might not get beaten to the punch by other buyers/bots.

While this new upgraded console isn't the 4K Nintendo Switch Pro we were hoping for it might still be worth a look. If you're on the fence, be sure to take a look at our Nintendo Switch OLED vs Nintendo Switch guide to see what's new. We've actually tried the new console for ourselves now, so be sure to take a look at our Nintendo Switch OLED hands-on report.

We'll show you which retailers you should be keeping an eye on below to see if Switch OLED stock appears again. Hopefully, you won't have to wait for the Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals to get one.

That may come in handy over the next few months - just ask anyone trying to find PS5 stock or Xbox Series X stock this year and they'll tell you what a nightmare it's been. Even finding a regular Nintendo Switch deal has been super hard, especially in the US. So expect the Switch OLED pre-orders to give us a fair bit of grief before bagging one too.

Switch OLED pre-orders at launch will include two options. One with white Joy-Cons and a white dock and the other with the traditional neon blue/red controllers and black dock.

Nintendo Switch OLED stock - US

Buying a Nintendo Switch OLED in the US has been very difficult since the original pre-orders were announced earlier this year. As we've seen when tracking down other sought-after consoles this year though, we know the stores most likely to get Switch OLED stock in next.

Amazon

Amazon is always one to watch, although, truth be told, it's lagged behind the other big US stores for other consoles this year by a considerable margin. Perhaps it has a better relationship with Nintendo than it does Sony and Microsoft though. Here's to hoping.

Walmart

We're optimistic Switch OLED stock will be back soon given how often Walmart has had the PS5 and Series X this year. The listing pages can be found here: White model | Neon Red/blue model.

Target

For the first half of the year, Target was a real contender for next-en console stock, so it's worth keeping a watchful on it for the next wave of Switch OLED stock too. Sometimes console stock is limited to local zipcodes and might require an in-store pickup.

Best Buy

The initial batch sold out pretty fast after the announcement, but Best Buy had a brief fluttering of Switch OLED stock on launch day recently, so it's one to watch for sure.

GameStop

Nothing happening at the time of writing, but Switch OLED bundles are more likely to appear at GameStop instead of just the console on its own. Fingers crossed they actually include items you actually want though.

Nintendo Switch OLED pre-orders - UK

The Switch OLED has been much easier to find in the UK than in the US, although it does seem to be selling out more nowadays and we expect it to be one of the most in-demand purchases for Christmas. We wouldn't wait for any epic bundles, just snap up any chance to buy a Switch OLED if you want one.

Amazon

One of the last places we say Switch OLED stock was right here. You might have to wait a few weeks for delivery, but compared to the complete lack of availability at most other stores, we think that's a solid option.

Very

Much more than just a fashion retailer, Very has really emerged over recent years as a reliable stockist of hard-to-find consoles and without jacking up the price too. It often gets overlooked too, so if your usual favorite store is sold out, it's well worth checking in here. As things stand, both models of the new Nintendo Switch OLED are sold out and the listing page keeps reverting back to carry case, so you might have to search manually to double-check.

Game

Game very recently had multiple Switch OLED bundles in stock, but it's much harder to find anything right now. We wouldn't count it out though as it's been a regular supplier of console bundles this year compared to a lot of other stores.

John Lewis

Despite seemingly not being as enthusiastic about selling game consoles lately, John Lewis is always worth a look with any electrical purchase as they include a free two-year warranty at no extra charge. We haven't seen the Switch OLED in stock at any point though so far, even during the pre-order phase.

Currys

Currys often try and get around the issue of scalper bots beating everyone to the punch by deploying online queue systems. It also runs ballots providing winners an exclusive window to buy a console. We'll update if Currys confirms this as an option again for Switch OLED stock.

Nintendo Switch OLED - why should you buy it?

The Nintendo Switch OLED is an upgraded version of the mega-popular console that now includes an OLED display for when playing in handheld mode. The screen is larger too at seven inches (up from 6.2 inches on the original model). If your home Wi-Fi is a little weak or you want to cut down on lag for online gaming when playing on the TV, then the new ethernet port on the improved dock will be another upgrade you'll like.

Thankfully, Nintendo is not making any Switch games exclusive to the upgraded console, so we won't have a repeat of the situation that happened a few years back with the New 3DS release. Your old Joy-Cons will attach to the new Switch OLED as well, so there's no need to re-buy any of them when the new console launches.

If you're looking for a few extras to go with your new Nintendo Switch OLED, be sure to take a look at our Nintendo Switch headsets guide and also the best Nintendo Switch memory cards. Our Nintendo Switch Pro Controller review might help you decide to pick up the excellent traditional controller for those longer gaming sessions too.

And picking up a new console is always a good excuse to upgrade your TV, right? Head on over to our best gaming TV or best OLED TV guides for some of our favorite TVs along with today's lowest prices.

Looking much further ahead, there is of course a chance of even sweeter bundles on the consoles or accessories in the upcoming Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals in November. Keep an eye out.