A Switch OLED is still worth it in a post-Switch 2 world, especially now it's under $250

The Nintendo Switch OLED might not be the latest shiny Ninty toy everyone wants to play with right now, but I'd still gladly recommend it over the Nintendo Switch 2 to a certain subset of Ninty fans - players who don't want to drop $450 on a new console, but still want an upgrade over the launch device.

The white model Switch OLED is down to just $249.95 at Woot right now, saving you 29% off its full price of $349.95 for the next two days. Sure, it's not able to play the best Switch 2 games but there are still quality of life upgrades from the 8-year-old original on offer. An improved display, better battery life, and upgraded 64GB worth of onboard storage all make for tangible benefits.

There are still plenty of highly anticipated games releasing on the now older console, from Metroid Prime 4 Beyond to Pokemon Z-A as well. Eventually, support will start to dwindle when it comes to new games, but there's still hundreds of hours' worth of Ninty-flavoured adventures that can be squeezed out of the spruced-up handheld.

Nintendo Switch OLED (White SKU) | $349.95 $249.95 at Woot

Save $100 - The Nintendo Switch 2 might be the next best thing, but if you don't have the budget for the next-gen upgrade and its pricier games, the OLED Switch is down to just $249.95 at Woot. You won't be able to run Switch 2 games off this model, but you can take advantage of its longer battery life, vivid OLED display, and the $100 saving that you can put towards new games still coming to the original Ninty handheld.



Buy it if: ✅ You aren't fussed about the Switch 2

✅ You want to reuse your OG SD cards

✅ You prefer OLED over LCD displays Don't buy it if: ❌ You want to grab a Switch 2 asap

Price check: $345.95 at Walmart UK: £287.56 at Amazon UK

Should you buy the Switch OLED instead of the Nintendo Switch 2?

Alternatively, you could just give in and grab the Nintendo Switch 2 for an extra $200, but not everyone is gonna benefit from the new bit of tech Nintendo has to offer. If you just want to play original Nintendo Switch games, you're better off with the OLED.

The Nintendo Switch 2 features a 1080p LCD panel, and that new screen is perhaps the most compelling argument for sticking with the Switch OLED. As Tabs found out in her Nintendo Switch 2 review, many games that previously ran at 1080p docked mode still display as 720p in handheld mode on the new device. Set across a larger display that wants to output in a higher resolution, they looks slightly worse than they did on the original system. If you're only going to be playing original games anyway, you might as well do it on a crisper panel.

The console and its accessories are more expensive as well, but you know what's not? Plenty of the original best Nintendo Switch accessories that aren't quite compatible with the new machine. A complete setup is going to require a bigger investment to grab everything from a new case, charging cable, and pretty much every add-on you can imagine.

For example, the new device requires investing in one of the best Nintendo Switch 2 microSD Express cards, which are more expensive than their older counterparts. If you grab an OLED Switch instead, not only is it compatible with the same SD cards as the launch model, but from the get-go, it comes with 64GB of onboard storage, double that of the original Switch.

Not having your SD cards go to waste is a small benefit to upgrading to the last-gen Nintendo Switch OLED, but it's its screen that truly sells it in my eyes. I grabbed the Tears of the Kingdom OLED version last year, even when I knew the Switch 2 wasn't that far away, as I was desperate to see what the 7-inch OLED screen did for my favorite games, and I was not disappointed.

The vivid and rich colours made the LCD of the original device look washed out in comparison, and I even found myself adding up even more hours in the Animal Crossing-like Disney Dreamlight Valley as it now looked as colorful as the animated films it took inspiration from. As much as I adore my Switch 2, Ninty's decision to stick to an LCD screen almost put me off pre-ordering the new device altogether.

In the end, the Switch 2's display is incredibly impressive despite its LCD origins. But the stunning display of the OLED is enough to justify even its usual $350 MSRP, never mind its current discounted price.

If you don't need to play the latest Switch 2 games as they release, but still want some quality of life improvements over your ancient original handheld, the OLED Switch is a worthwhile investment. You just have to be quick to grab one, as this current Woot saving is only available for two days.

