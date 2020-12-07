Where to buy a PS5: stock updates for your best chance to get a PlayStation 5

Still looking to buy a PS5 ahead of Christmas? It's going to be tough as many retailers have gone very quiet now, but we do believe there will be more chances yet. PS5 stock has been arriving at stores, sometimes with advanced warning, and often just dropped in a random. Either way, it's gone in minutes each time.

We can help show you all the retailers you should be checking as often as you can though. We'd always advise going with stores sticking to the regular prices too rather than giving in to the scalpers on online auction sites. Yes, the PS5 is lovely, but it's not worth paying $1000/£1000 for.

We'll keep this guide updated with the latest information direct from retailers when news of fresh stock makes its way to us - sometimes we hear in advance so we can get you prepped. When it's quiet though, we'd advise checking the list of retailer links below yourself which should take you to the PS5 stock page at that store and you can see what the situation is right there and then. We have seen random unannounced PS5 stock drops at random times of day and night, so you never know.

Further down the page, we'll go into details on what individual retailers have been up to lately so you can get an idea of where to prioritize your search, and if we spot any listings on those rare best PS5 accessories or discounted PS5 games, we'll highlight them on this page too.

Where to buy a PS5: check these stores for stock

If you don't have any luck today keep an eye on our regularly-updated PS5 deals and bundles page. It's packed with the latest info and is keep frequently up to date. We've also got the latest prices on the best PS5 headsets, and the latest PlayStation Plus deals.

Were to buy PS5 - USA

As you'd expect, Amazon is arguably the most likely online store to get the most PS5 stock before the end of the year. Stock drops post-launch have been few and far between though and we didn't see any on Cyber Monday or Black Friday. Don't expect much warning ahead of time, but this is the store you should be checking in on whenever you get time.View Deal

Of all the US retailers, Walmart has done the best job of giving us advanced warnings of what day and time PS5 stock would be back in. There's nothing currently on the horizon, but it has delivered on its promises on the last few announced slots. Stock was gone in minutes each time though.View Deal

Buying a PS5 at Best Buy will be an online-only affair for the rest of the year, as the retailer recently confirmed that its physical stores won't be getting any more stock until 2021. Sightings have been very rare online lately too, with a few seemingly random drops in the middle of the night (apparently), which were of course long gone by daybreak.

Were to buy PS5 - UK

As the biggest online retailer, we'd keep an eye on Amazon as much as you can despite it being very, very quiet on the PS5 stock situation of late. If you're after the official accessories though, then it's one of the few places with stock on most of them still.

This online retailer has been surprisingly well-stocked for chances to buy a PS5 in recent months and we think some more might be just around the corner. Recently, an online scalper group made a boast on Twitter about how it had managed to bag thousands of consoles from Very via bots. Very swiftly canceled all those orders, so hopefully that stock will be back online for the rest of us to buy soon. Note: Very deletes the PS5 product listing page when out of stock, so you might have to search manually for the PS5 on the site.

The Currys website has been one of the best in the UK as far as bricks and mortar stores adapting to online go and it's been a regular on our PS5 stock alerts over the last few months. It often gives people a heads-up on when the next chance to buy a PS5 online will be, although we're not massive fans of having to join a digital queue on the busier days (get yourself signed in and everything in advance folks next time stock is coming), we'll keep you updated here next time that's announced too.

PS5 game deals

The Last of Us Part II (PS4) | $60 $29.99 at Amazon US

That's the lowest ever price for Naughty Dog's masterpiece. We certainly wouldn't hold off for a better price this year. Mature audiences only though on this one folks, it gets a bit grim.View Deal

Ghost of Tsushima (PS4) | $60 $39.99 at Amazon US

Lose yourself in an ambitious open-world samurai game set in ancient Japan with this offer at the lowest price we've seen since release just a few months back. It's going to look obscenely good on PS5 too.

Marvel's Avengers (PS4) | $60 $29.99 at Amazon US

The game might not have quite lived up to the hype, but it's still a fun blast to make your way through the main campaign, and at less than half price we think it's well worth a shot for any Marvel fan.

Watch Dogs Legion (PS4) | $60 $29.99 at Amazon US

Didn't like all the sunshine and pretty scenes of San Fran in Watch Dogs 2? Well you miserable sod, welcome to London where grey granite, rain, and post-Brexit misery in a near-future setting are the order of the day. Thanks. Free PS5 upgrade though.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla| $59.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Sure, it looks like a trap. But it's real, the biggest game of the year is $10 off and nope the reviews have been great. Oh and you can upgrade to the PS5 version for free. Great stuff.View Deal

Cyberpunk 2077| $59.99 $49.94 at Amazon

CD Projekt Red's long-awaited follow-up to The Witcher 3 is something we're so excited for, we'd long assumed it was going to be a solid $60 for months after release. But here's Amazon knocking $10 off before it's even out. Sold! Don't forget, you can upgrade to the free PS5 version next year too.

12-month PS Plus subscription (US) | $59.99 $32.89 at CDKeys

CDKeys can always be relied on for good deals, but this is better than we'd expected. You're getting a massive 48% off a full year of PS Plus. And remember, it can be stacked on top of your existing membership and you'll get 20 games at launch for PS5 via the PlayStation Plus Collection. Save £5 in the UK and get it for £44.99.

PS5 accessory deals

Tired of refreshing the retailers above? We don't blame you. You won't be surprised to hear that tracking down some of the brand new PS5 accessories is becoming increasingly difficult too, so we've used our in-house price comparison technology to scan retailers for you to see who has stock at the lowest prices. The DualSense and camera seem to be in stock at regular prices, but the Media Remote price has shot way up, so we'd hold off on that one. The official Pulse 3D headset has been sold out for a while now as well, but we'll keep an eye out for any change there.

