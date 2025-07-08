I can't believe a Nintendo Wii accessory is one of Amazon's top Prime Day products in 2025

At first, I thought seeing a Nintendo Wii accessory within Amazon's top Prime Day products was pure delirium. I mean, I've been working hard hunting for savings on the best retro consoles, add-ons, and modern tech too, but alas, players really are snatching up an HDMI adapter for the 19-year-old system.

In fairness, the PORTHOLIC Wii to HDMI Converter is down to $9.99 from $19.99. That's not too shabby for an adapter that'll make connecting the old Ninty system to modern TVs way easier, and based on past testing experience, I can confirm it's pretty serviceable.

PORTHOLIC Wii to HDMI Converter | $19.99 $9.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - There are a few variants of this same Wii HDMI adapter at Amazon, but this one is now under $10. That's not actually a Prime Day discount, but that's not stopping players from snapping it up during the event. I'd pick this up if you've still got a Wii but are struggling to hook it up to your newer TV. UK: £8.99 at Amazon

Still, I can't quite get over it being included in Amazon's video game best sellers list alongside the Meta Quest 3, Donkey Kong Bananaza, and various other contemporary gadgets. While it might feel like retro gaming is massive, the player base of people still using old systems in 2025 is tiny compared to modern platforms, but apparently, the Wii is still super popular today.

I want to underline the fact that this Wii adapter isn't a proper upscaler, meaning it's not going to ramp up resolutions in the same way as the OSSC or a RetroTINK-2X. Instead, it'll tap into the console's Component output and send it across an HDMI cable, providing your TV with a 480p signal upscaled to 1080p max.

The result is an image that's passable, but not perfect. In truth, visuals won't receive much of a bump compared to if you simply plugged straight in with component, but it'll certainly beat the RCA cables many players will have used back in the '00s. That's largely because the resulting composite signal is a guesstimate of colors and contrast rather than precise RGB data, meaning things end up looking washed out and blurry, particularly on modern displays.

I'd avoid using these with the Nintendo Wii. (Image credit: Phil Hayton)

I don't actually own this adapter anymore, as I passed it on to a friend a few years ago. It ultimately served as a convenient and cheap way to hook the Wii up to newer TVs via HDMI, but I really would call it a starting point. There are naturally better ways to hook up the system via expensive upscalers, and even using the Wii U instead will yield nicer results. But, for under $10, I'd absolutely recommend using this over composite.

