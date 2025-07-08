The 10 most popular gaming deals this Prime Day include the Meta Quest 3S, multiple Switch 2 screen protectors, and a super cheap Xbox controller

Amazon Prime Day is here, and the online retail giant is busy taking orders for a massive range of gaming gadgets and gizmos. Interestingly, we can easily see which products are flying off the shelves fastest thanks to the site's 'Best Sellers' list.

This is a massive landing page that breaks down the most popular items in each category year-round, but it becomes a particularly handy tool for finding the cheapest Prime Day gaming deals. We're only a few hours into 2025's massive four-day event so far, but I've taken a gander to see what's popping off already.

Right at the top of the list we have a bunch of gift cards and... none of them are discounted. I'm only interested in the best Prime Day deals, so the list below represents the top 10 gadgets from Amazon's Best Sellers list that are currently on sale for the annual event.

The 10 most popular Amazon Prime Day gaming deals so far

1. amFilm Nintendo Switch 2 screen protector | $9.99 $8.48 at Amazon

Save $1.50 - This is a tiny saving, but cheaper products have further to fall in their prices. The AmFilm Nintendo Switch 2 screen protector is still Amazon's top-selling Prime Day deal so far, according to the site, and these things are flying off the shelves.

2. Logitech G305 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse | $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - The Logitech G305 Lightspeed is a mainstay among Amazon's best sellers, so it makes sense that it's so high up the popularity list with a $20 discount. You're getting a budget-minded wireless gaming mouse for far less than the competition in this deal.

3. Amazon Luna Wireless Controller | $69.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - Amazon's always going to dole out particularly impressive discounts to its own tech on Prime Day, and the Luna controller is no exception. I've had a play with this one, and the subscription service itself is a little lackluster still. The good news is that this gamepad is fully compatible with other launchers.

4. Bengoo G9000 wired gaming headset | $23.99 $16.98 at Amazon

Save $7 - The Bengoo G9000 isn't going to blow you away with its audio prowess, but if you want a super cheap wired headset that plays nicely with everything from Nintendo Switch 2 to Xbox Series X, this is a sturdy saving.



5. iVoler 4-pack Nintendo Switch 2 screen protectors | $9.99 $8.47 at Amazon

Save $1.50 - Another set of Nintendo Switch 2 screen protectors claims the fifth position in Amazon's Prime Day best sellers list, and you're getting four here instead. This is the exact same price as the top seller as well.

6. Gtheos wireless gaming headset | $49.99 $29.98 at Amazon

Save $20 - It's incredibly rare to find a wireless gaming headset for under $30, but a $20 discount on this budget-brand device has us there this Prime Day. You're still getting both 2.4GHz and Bluetooth connections, and compatibility across PlayStation, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

7. PowerA Wired Xbox Controller | $29.99 $26.88 at Amazon

Save $3 - Cheap wired Xbox controllers always go down well over Prime Day, and this PowerA model is holding its position at the top spot even with a smaller $3 saving. This is a trusted brand, perfect for those who need a cheap gamepad rather than investing in a top-of-the-range pro controller.

8. Meta Quest 3S 128GB | $299.99 $249 at Amazon

Save $50 - The Meta Quest 3S is cheaper than ever at Amazon, so it's no wonder it's the 8th most popular Prime Day gaming deal right now. This package throws in Gorilla Tag rather than Batman, but you're still getting the 128GB headset for $20 less than I've seen it in previous sales.

9. Marsdock 45W charger for Nintendo Switch | $16.99 $13.59 at Amazon

Save $3.40 - If you're after a cheap Switch charger, this third-party option is looking particularly affordable right now. There's no mention of Switch 2 compatibility on the page, but reviews indicate that it's a solid alternative for the original handheld.

10. Logitech G502 Hero wired gaming mouse | $69.99 $37.49 at Amazon

Save $32.50 - Logitech's G502 gaming mouse is a giant in its market, and the tethered rodent is more than $30 off this Prime Day. Value is the name of the game here, with a fantastic sensor and plenty of onboard controls bringing players back to this model time and time again.

Should you trust cheaper Amazon brands?

Quite a few of Amazon's most popular Prime Day deals currently sit on budget, lesser-known brands. These are made up for the site specifically, often selling super cheap gadgets and gizmos.

Whether or not you should take advantage of these low prices depends on a few factors: how much you want to invest and what the reviews say.

How much do you want to invest?

If you're looking for a top-of-the-range gaming headset or monitor, and you have a three-figure budget to get there, these cheaper brands aren't going to offer you the kind of value you're after. If, however, you just want a functional piece of kit that won't break the bank you'll likely get on just fine with a more basic system.

These gadgets aren't designed to impress in any particular area - you won't get the best quality out there. However, they are made to fill a hole in your setup on the cheap, and that could be worth far more than a mainstream brand's high MSRP.

What do the reviews say?

Beyond making sure that the product you're buying actually has good reviews, you'll want to make sure those reviews are genuine. A lot of these cheaper brands will either pay for high scores (in which case there won't be many one or two-star reviews on the page, a red flag) or will use reviews from another listing to make their product look better. Double check that there's a good amount of 'verified purchase' reviews and that the scores are mostly positive, with a few negative outliers.

