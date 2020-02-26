Get Nintendo Switch online cheap with these deals

Getting Nintendo Switch Online cheap, can be tricky, but don't worry - we've got your back. Our price comparison software has pulled together the very best offers, deals, and discounts on Nintendo's online service to get you maximum value for money. You'll find these below, and they're updated regularly to make sure you're getting the lowest prices.

It's definitely worth trying to get Nintendo Switch Online cheap; as well as providing access to online multiplayer in games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe or Splatoon 2, it gives you an ever-growing library of NES and SNES games to play with. And these aren't the only benefits. You also receive exclusive offers, voice chat through a smartphone app, and cloud saves (which is a helpful way to get around the console's paltry 32GBs of storage, particularly if you don't have Nintendo Switch SD cards on hand to boost it).

But which membership should you choose? While you can get either 3 or 12-month subscription cards, we'd say that anyone looking for Nintendo Switch Online cheap is better served by the latter. 12 months is simply more cost-effective and better value for money in the long run. Better still, it usually starts at just $20 / £18 anyway. That's a mere $1.50 / £1.50 per month, so a price cut nudges it right into 'impulse buy' territory. Don't fret if you've already got a membership, either. Anything you purchase will be stacked on top of your existing sub.

Want some games to use with your Nintendo Switch Online membership? No problem. We've got you covered there as well - make sure you check out these Nintendo Switch game sales on everything from Animal Crossing: New Horizons to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

12-month deals

If you're looking to get some decent use from your Switch Online subscription, it's cheaper to sign up for 12 months. It's about $20 / £18, which works out at just over $1.50 per month. That's damn good, considering what you actually get. Overall, that's far better than buying four codes at 3 months each (and it's way less hassle than remembering to keep renewing). You really should be picking this one.

3-month deals

Perhaps you're just online-curious when it comes to Switch? After all, maybe you don't want the classic games and you already have access to stuff like Netflix or the online sub for another console. You just want to dip a toe in the water and see how it feels. You can grab 3 months of membership for the price of a pizza, which is a reasonably good deal. No, it's not as cheap overall as the 12 month sub but... hey, you need to buy according to what you actually want and need.

Game list

So far there are over 30 classic NES and SNES games to play when you sign up, and some have new features specially added for the Switch. Here's a list of what you can choose from.

SNES:

Super Mario World

Stunt Race FX

Super Puyo Puyo 2

Super Mario World 2: Yoshi's Island

Pilotwings

Super Tennis

Super Mario Kart

Kirby's Dream Land 3

Breath Of Fire

The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

Kirby's Dream Course

BRAWL BROTHERS

Super Metroid

Super Ghouls'n Ghosts

SUPER E.D.F. EARTH DEFENSE FORCE

Star Fox

Demon's Crest

Joe & Mac 2: Lost in the Tropics

F-ZERO

Super Soccer

NES:

Balloon Fight

Baseball

Donkey Kong

Double Dragon

Dr. Mario

Excitebike

Ghosts’n Goblins

Gradius

Ice Climber

Ice Hockey

The Legend of Zelda

Mario Bros.

Pro Wrestling

River City Ransom

Soccer

Super Mario Bros.

Super Mario Bros. 3

Tecmo Bowl

Tennis

Yoshi

NES Open Tournament Golf

Solomon's Key

Super Dodge Ball

Metroid

Mighty Bomb Jack

TwinBee

ADVENTURES OF LOLO

Ninja Gaiden

Wario's Woods

Zelda II: The Adventure of Link

Blaster Master

Super Mario Bros. 2

Kirby's Adventure

Kid Icarus

StarTropics

Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels

Punch-Out!! Featuring Mr. Dream

Star Soldier

Donkey Kong Jr.

VS. Excitebike

Clu Clu Land

Double Dragon II: The Revenge

Volleyball

City Connection

Wrecking Crew

Donkey Kong 3

Kung-Fu Heroes

Vice: Project Doom

Nintendo will be announcing a further batch of games very soon, so the library will continue to grow as the service matures.